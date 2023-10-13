‘We’ll Never Experience Anything Like It Again’: Peter and Frankie Rowsthorn Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

As teams raced around Langkawi, Peter and Frankie seemed to be in a solid position throughout the leg. But when all the teams bottlenecked at a Roadblock which saw one member from each team have to painstakingly replicate an exotic fruit basket, their standing in the middle of the pack began to slip.

Leaving the Roadblock with just George and Pam behind them, Peter and Frankie’s place in the race seemed to be on solid ground.

“We slowed down in the fruit basket but, ultimately, we were ahead,” Peter told 10 Play. “The reason we lost was because of me! I had a map in my hand and… It was like a cartoon tourist map, we asked a lady and she said just follow the road. I just didn’t have faith in it.”

Feeling like they must have missed a turnoff, Peter and Frankie doubled-back, costing them precious minutes and allowing George and Pam to slip past them.

“Had we had faith in the map we would have beaten them. They may have seen us ahead of them on the beach and tried to run, but I would have grabbed Frankie’s pack and ran like the wind… which neither of us can do very well,” Peter laughed. “Would have been good telly!”

“If we were on the beach with them, that would have been super exciting,” Frankie agreed. “I would have gone into the ocean and swam up to them I think.”

“You’re a better swimmer than a runner,” her dad joked.

“Yeah, I’m a stronger swimmer. I could have turned into a mermaid and done a super swim.”

Arriving at the mat, the pair admitted that they held onto a sliver of optimism and hoped that they may have been saved from elimination due to it being a Virtual Pit Stop — where the teams check-in and immediately continue racing.

“We were like, maybe we’re not eliminated! Maybe the race keeps going and it’s a trick ending,” Frankie said. “How unlucky that the episode before us was the non-elimination. We were third last in that one, which is so good… for us!”

“I felt terrible for Frankie when we stepped on the mat because I felt like I blew it for us,” Peter added. “We were so keen to do it for longer, we were having a great time. I wanted to see what country we were going to next!”

While the pair had a blast during their stint on the race, Frankie admitted that she initially was unsure about diving into the opportunity.

“I was a little bit apprehensive, I’m trying to start my career as a comedian,” she explained, “I’ve been doing it for like four years now and felt a bit guilty doing my first TV appearance with dad, you know?”

“Like you were leveraging me to be famous,” her dad added.

“Yeah, like a nepo baby… but then I thought about it and I was like, I’m not the sole focus, and there are other people, so I did it! And I’m really glad that I did,” she continued. “I was kind of worried about what people would think but then, also, who cares?”

“You shouldn’t worry about the nepotism thing because you can’t use nepotism in comedy,” Peter said. “Once you get on that stage, if you’re legitimately funny they’ll laugh. If you’re not funny they’re not going to laugh! Easy peasy!”

During their time on the race, the pair were all laughs. While the Amazing Race is famous for putting teams under pressure, the two were unflappable.

“There were definitely times when we were lost which was stressful but… in the shape of the world, being a little lost on The Amazing Race isn’t going to destroy you,” Peter said. “I had way more fun than I had anxiety. It was just a really wonderful experience to be able to share with Frankie.”

“We’ll never experience anything like it again,” she added.

The pair were competing in support of All Stars for Autism, with Peter explaining that his grandson has autism. Founded by Cara Fisher and Jo McMillan, All Stars for Autism provides a social club for children on the autism spectrum and their families to encourage creativity, socialising and to try new things in a welcoming environment.

You can read more about All Stars for Autism here.

