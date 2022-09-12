‘We Still Persevered’: Tammy And Vincent Eliminated After Detour Derails Siblings

Superfans of The Amazing Race global franchise, Tammy and Vincent grew up throwing Amazing Race-themed parties and holidays for each other.

“There was a Tammy and Victor who were Asian Siblings on the American Amazing Race,” Vincent told 10 play, “we saw that and were like… that could be us in the future!”

“To be honest,” Tammy added, "I was majorly fangirling out a lot with all the signature stuff we got to do. Ripping open the clue and jumping on the mat.. we’ve always been huge fans.

“It’s almost the ultimate novel escape entertainment in a way because it’s a great combination of travel, competition and the perks of seeing new places and experiencing different cultures,” she added.

Coming into the seventh leg, Vincent said the pair were feeling confident in themselves. “Maybe not confident we’d get first place, but that we could keep doing this,” he added. “Yes, we were tired, but we knew we could stay in the middle of the pack… I think we were both confident we would do well in that leg.”

“We were never aiming to get first because we were mindful that could make us a target if someone wanted to U-Turn us,” Tammy added.

The pair thought up strategies they hoped would stop them slipping to the back of the pack this leg, categorising Detours into time-consuming but simple, and tricky but quick, after a Detour in Athens saw the siblings narrowly avoid elimination for spending a lot of time crafting the perfect pair of sandals.

So, when deciding if they should learn and perform a street dance, or wrap and throw sweets from a balcony into an umbrella, the duo saw the dance as the quickest way to jump a few positions ahead.

“That obviously didn’t work out,” Vincent added. “Tammy was fine… it was just me struggling. It was very loud, all you could hear were the drums banging.

“I’m not a dancer, as you probably saw with the belly dancing as well,” he said, laughing.

“If we could take any trophy home, if we end up being the most awkward dancers, I guess it’s better than nothing,” Tammy joked.

“I think it was after our second or third attempt we started to realise time was dragging away from us,” she explained. “We knew that sometimes you have the luxury of swapping detours, but at that point, I guess we knew we had to stick it out. It was too far gone.”

Getting clearly frustrated, with the challenge and with each other, the siblings realised their moment to swap Detours had slipped away from them.

“It’s a lot of credit to Vinny to hold himself, keep himself in check and follow through and eventually complete the challenge,” Tammy said. “Despite feeling like it was going to be a bit of an emotional breakdown, we still persevered and completed it.”

With other teams scrambling to the Pit Stop, Tammy and Vincent were in two minds about arriving last to the mat.

“I remember saying to Vinny I think we need to mentally and emotionally prepare ourselves that we’re the last team and we may be eliminated,” she said.

“I probably had more hope because I’ve seen the race enough times to see someone might get a penalty, someone might do something wrong,” Vincent added. “There are so many variables out there that, even though we’re taking a long time in a Detour, I still had a little bit of hope to stay in the race.

“Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. We’re still very lucky that we got on and got up to the seventh leg because a lot of other teams got eliminated before, so some teams had less of a chance than we had and we’re obviously very grateful for the experience,” Vincent said.

“It would have been really cool to see how we would have continued to grow,” Tammy said. “But sometimes it just doesn’t go that way.”

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play