‘We Shot Ourselves In The Foot’: One Wrong Turn Sees Steph And Lauren Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Fighting their way ahead of the teachers, Steph and Lauren had a slight head start but suddenly, as teams began checking into the Pit Stop, they were nowhere to be found.

“We got lost,” Lauren told 10 Play, “we got really lost. There were a lot of roadworks going on and, unfortunately, I missed the turn-off we needed to take.”

With Kelly and Georgia turning off at the right point, Steph and Lauren continued driving. “If we had noticed we would have been able to turn around and it would have been more of a foot chase scenario at the end, but I think we just took a wrong turn.”

“We shot ourselves in the foot when we overshot our turn-off,” Steph agreed. “We just couldn’t see it with all the roadworks. Next minute we ended up in town and we’re running around trying to get directions, which is obviously super hard with no phone or map from that point.”

Relying on the locals, the pair said they probably asked for directions about 27 times, hoping to find their way back to Beau and the Pit Stop in cenote sinkhole he was waiting in. But as the sun began to set, the cenote became too dark and dangerous to wait in, and it was up to Beau to backtrack in the hopes of finding Steph and Lauren.

Meeting them on a bike path, as soon as they saw Beau approaching the pair said they immediately knew what was about to happen.

“I was gutted,” Steph said adding, “not that we wanted to be eliminated at all but on The Amazing Race, if you’re going to go out you want to go out right.”

“You want to hit the mat and be told you’re eliminated, but we didn’t even get to hit the mat,” Lauren agreed. “We just got stopped and told ‘That’s it, you’re out’. I wish we got to finish it and get down into the cave.”

For Steph, having missed out on the cenote Road Block earlier in the week, it was just another blow. “My entire time on the race I still haven’t seen a cenote!”

Though a sad end to their time on The Amazing Race Australia, the duo said their minds were still blown that they got to experience the race at all.

“We just would have never expected to go to the countries we went to and do the challenges we did,” Steph said.

Lauren had been a fan of the franchise for a while and had urged Steph go apply a year earlier, to which her partner joked would lead to them breaking up. A year later she asked again and Steph finally agreed.

“I’ve come to realise, anyone who is willing to eat a tarantula and a cockroach for me is worth keeping around,” Steph joked.

Throughout the race, the pair rarely were frazzled, which they chalked up to their experience as police officers and regularly dealing with “some pretty hairy situations”.

But they never expected the Mexico legs to be Virtual Pit Stops, three continuous legs without a break or downtime in between.

“You hit the mat normally, you’d feel relieved because you’d think okay we’ve done it, we’re off duty now. When Beau hands you that next clue you think… oh my god, we’re still going,” Lauren said.

“It’s like you knock off at 4 pm and a job comes in at 3.50 pm,” Steph added.

Getting to the pointy-end of the competition the pair said you could feel the pressure building.

“Also, the competition was getting stronger and stronger,” Steph said. “Everybody you’re up against by that stage had proven themselves. Most teams had won multiple legs, meanwhile, Lauren and I hadn’t won a single leg yet.

“We hit a fair few seconds and thirds, but we were never able to hit that first place. We knew our competition was really tough by then.”

Despite her initial fears that going on the race would end in a break-up, Steph admitted that the pair worked really well as a team.

“We knew already because of work, we’ve been in some really tricky situations and I know I can rely on her. I know she’s got my back and I can trust her, and it was really easy in that regard,” she continued. “I think we probably surprised ourselves, we probably thought we’d have a few arguments but we really didn’t.”

Speaking to Steph, Lauren said, “We just worked together perfectly and you made me confident at times when I lost a bit of confidence. You kept us going. I think that’s exactly what I needed.”

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play