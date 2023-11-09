'We Made The Right Decision': Darren McMullen And Tristan Dougan On Their Shocking Amazing Race Finale Decision

It was a tense final leg of the race, with all three of the final teams starting at the exact same time there was plenty of room for movement. Darren and Tristan were in the grand finale alongside sisters Emma and Hayley Watkins, and mum and daughter duo Alli and Angie Simpson.

The three teams had each put in a mammoth effort across the race and in the very last leg it all came down to a tricky puzzle that saw Emma and Hayley, and Alli and Angie stuck, allowing Darren and Tristan time to smash ahead to the very last Pit Stop where, ordinarily, they would be crowned the winners.

But Darren and Tristan had other plans, revealing to 10 Play that the night before the pair had spoken about what they would do if they were the first team to arrive at the Pit Stop.

"It was such a hard, hard show to do," Darren told 10 Play, "you get a sense of that when you watch it on TV but not the full force of it. You don't see that we're not really sleeping or eating properly, we're on these long-haul flights and you can't really get a concept of how hot it is in some of these places. You're completely worn down and a little bit delirious.

"Tristan and I discussed that it would be a shame if we got all this way and walked away with nothing for our charity... if we did win, we thought we should split the money with everyone," he continued.

Refusing to jump on the mat, Darren and Tristan instead waited for Emma and Hayley to arrive, asking them if they wanted to wait for Alli and Angie so all three teams could land on the mat at the same time, forcing a three-way tie.

"Each team is going to go away making a massive difference to lots of lives instead of just one charity," Tristan added.

Waiting at the finish line, Emma and Hayley didn't seem to see Darren and Tristan and thought they may have gotten lost on their way to the Pit Stop, until Darren popped out to ask them to wait.

"It was a roller coaster of emotions for them going, 'Oh wait we've won' to 'Oh no we haven't won anything, Darren and Tristan are already here', to me saying hey, we've decided to split it with everyone. I think they just kind of broke down, it was a rush of emotions for them all at the same time," Darren said.

"It was so, so beautiful to see their reaction and just really cemented to Tristan and me that we made the right decision."

"For us, that time before Emma and Hayley arrived, I got to sit there and take in that we won The Amazing Race," Tristan reflected. "I thought that was awesome. Nobody really gets that opportunity in the race. They hit the mat and it goes from there. We had time to soak up what we had done!"

"That was pretty special," Darren agreed. "I had seen that moment so many times, stepping on the carpet and hearing Beau say, 'Darre and Tristan you've won The Amazing Race', I had seen that so many times in my dreams and to have that realised was amazing!'

Looking back at the race as a whole, leading up to the final episode Darren and Tristan really were the team to beat, with five wins under their belts they had established themselves as powerhouses across all kinds of challenges.

"Watching Daz across this race was pretty incredible," Tristan said, "there were so many times I thought he carried the team with all these different things I didn't know he had in his skillset... there were so many little things along the way that Darren was incredible at."

"I was genuinely surprised at how well we did," Darren added, "we just knew we had to not lose too much time on those singing, dancing, arts and crafty challenges and maintain a decent distance so hopefully something more in our skillset would pop up, or a bit of luck! There is a little bit of luck involved in this show."

It was clear early on for the duo that they had a massive target on their backs, after winning the first leg of the race they were seen as the biggest threats in the competition.

"It was clear from our chats around the breakfast and dinner tables that all the teams were out for us and our number one spot," Tristan said, adding that in the days where they slipped a few positions down the ladder, they were more motivated than ever to gain back their top spot.

"For me, I wanted to win every single leg," Tristan added. "At one point I actually said to Daz I actually hate losing more than I like winning."

The pair also put their bodies on the line, getting their noses pierced in a Fast Forward that allowed them to finish a leg early, only to later find out that it was a predetermined non-elimination.

"They've closed up, thankfully. That was definitely not a good look for me, Bollywood is not calling anytime soon," Darren joked.

But it was the eating challenges where Tristan and his stomach of steel really shined.

"I don't think I could have done half the stuff he did," Darren said. "Especially the spiders and maggots... I think we came into that [challenge] almost second last and then we won that leg because of his ironclad stomach!

"That Scottish blood... he eats anything that's put in front of us and I drink anything that's put in front of us. It's a good combination."

"We complement each other well. Darren pulled us through physical challenges and ones we had to perform in, so It was nice to be able to help the team by eating some shit," Tristan said as they both laughed.

Darren and Tristan's time on the race was in support of Feel The Magic, an organisation that supports grieving kids and teenagers.

"One in twenty kids in Australia has lost a parent - that's not including ones who have lost siblings or parental guardians... What Feel The Magic does so well is help these young kids deal with their grief at a young age so it doesn't manifest later in life.

"They throw these wonderful camps where children who have gone through the worst time in their life get to meet other kids who have been through or are going through it and they can make lifelong friends and peers they can lean on when times get tough."

You can find out more about Feel The Magic and the amazing work they do here.

Catch up on full seasons of The Amazing Race Australia on 10 Play