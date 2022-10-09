‘We Knew Our Race Was Over’: Kelly And Georgia Come Third In The Amazing Race Australia 2022

Competing in the finale alongside Heath and Toni and Angel and Frankie, the pair were coming off their third winning leg in the race.

“We just had so much belief in the fact that we could really do it,” Georgia told 10 Play, “I think a lot of people wrote us off, especially because we weren’t that consistent in the beginning of the race.

“I do feel like after we came back from isolation we just took it up a notch,” she continued. “We fought back a few times, it looked like we were down and out, but I feel like we were real contenders and we were up there with Frankie and Angel and Heath and Toni.”

With just three teams battling it out for the top spot, the smallest obstacle could be enough to put teams behind and lose them the race. For Georgia and Kelly, that obstacle was a single button. During a road block, one member of each team had to search 200 sandcastles for a button before they could move on to the final challenge.

“On the way to the road block we were kind of like, this is it,” Georgia said. “No matter what we’ve done today, it’s coming down to chance. I just had this feeling that Kelly was going to be able to do it. I just had this weird feeling that he was going to find it! But it wasn’t meant to be.”

After searching every single sandcastle, Kelly still didn’t have his button and had to begin combing the beach.

“We were on [the beach] for a long time,” Kelly said. “We came to a realisation pretty quickly that it was over for us at that challenge. Heath found [his button] on I think his eighth or ninth castle he knocked over.

“We knew we had a small window to find it and, after about ten minutes, we knew our race was over,” he said.

“It was hard,” Kelly continued. “You’re sitting on that beach and you just know every single minute slipping away, it’s getting further and further from you… but we had so many difficulties in the race and I didn’t want to finish on a sour note and give up, so we just had to keep pushing through the last little bit.

“I just wanted to get off that beach so badly,” he added.

For Georgia, as Kelly continued to search all she could do was watch on, supporting him as she came to the realisation that the pair had lost the race.

“I kind of grieved it while it was still happening because I just knew it was over,” she admitted. “Poor Kelly had to just keep looking, keep looking, keep looking so, for him, he didn’t really get a chance to grieve it until we hit the mat.”

Not giving up, the pair made it to the very last pit stop in a still impressive third place.

“We were just holding hands and talking about the experience,” Georgia said. “We couldn’t believe it was over and I honestly felt so much happiness. I was just so proud of us.

“You feel so lucky to even have the opportunity to compete in the Race and then, for us to make it as far as we did, we were so bitterly disappointed but I was so flippin’ proud of us,” she continued.

“I think the thing that gives us peace is that we didn’t make any monumental mistakes. We just couldn’t find the button… that’s what it came down to, and that’s okay.”