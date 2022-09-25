'We Didn't Stop Running, We Didn't Give Up': Flick and Gabby Eliminated After A High Stakes Foot Race

As sisters who share their own business, Flick and Gabby are no strangers to a challenge. So a chance on The Amazing Race Australia seemed like the perfect next adventure. Showcasing their good nature and endless tenacity, the pair gave it their all until the very last seconds.

Having smashed their way through four countries and 12 race legs, the pair were in good form as they entered the 13th leg of The Amazing Race Australia. They maintained first place for most of it, but after a challenging musical detour, it came down to a heart-stopping foot race in the final minutes between three teams.

Hubbies Pako and Mori made it to Beau at the pit stop in 3rd place, leaving Flick and Gabby to battle it out with Angel and Frankie to keep their spot in the race.

“We could see Angel and Frankie just there so we knew we just had to keep running even in that heat,” Flick told 10 Play.

“We both wanted it really bad so we just kept running.”

Unfortunately for the girls, Angel and Frankie beat them to the pit stop by a mere 25 seconds, which was all it took for their time in the race to come to an end.

Speaking to 10 Play after their experience, the pair beamed with pride for the way they pushed themselves until the very end.

“We didn’t stop running, we didn’t give up,” Gabby explained. “And we just made it to the mat as quick as we could.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of us in that moment,” Flick added, “even though, you know, it was our time to go, we gave it our all.”

Despite the many roadblocks and detours along the way, the pair were able to lean on each other and their strong bond to push through.

“We come across sticky situations together every day, at least three times a day, and we have to work together to fix it,” Gabby said. “So, we knew that we’ve been in rough [times] before and we’ve dug our way out of it, this was just another extreme.”

“We definitely knew that our teamwork and gusto would be, you know, our biggest advantage as sisters,” Flick added.

It was in their final detour, in Belize City, where this sisterly bond truly shone through. Being tasked to learn and perform a melody on steel drums, Flick and Gabby really struggled to get the hang of it and Flick grew increasingly more emotional.

As Flick fought back tears, Gabby became a voice of reason and encouraged her sister through and, finally, after many attempts, they completed the challenge.

“Imagine you’ve never played a musical instrument in your life and then you’ve got to read music while trying to play it in a race,” Flick explained. “But you’ve got no musical bones in your body.”

“We were there for a while, don't get me wrong, and I don't know if I'll be playing another musical instrument. It was a one-time show,” Gabby said.

They laughed.

“We should have picked the pies,” Flick quipped.

Flick and Gabby’s supportive nature wasn’t kept within the bounds of their duo, they showed true sportsmanship throughout the entire race. Most notably, they formed a strong friendship with fellow racers Pako and Mori, who cheered each other on every minute of the race.

“Pako and Mori were our besties on the show,” Gabby said.

“To be honest, from the beginning, when Gabby and I saw them we said to each other, we want to be friends with them, they are fun,” Flick explained. “They’re people that now forever I’ll see as a friend, if not family.”

“We love those boys,” Gabby added.

On the last leg of the race, when Pako and Mori found themselves without cash to pay for their overnight accommodation, Flick and Gabby didn’t hesitate to help out their newfound besties and invited them to bunk together for the night.

Despite this benefiting Pako and Mori and playing a role in them beating Flick and Gabby to the pit stop the next day, Flick and Gabby have no regrets about their act of kindness.

“It's good to be kind and in this world, you know, what goes around comes around. And I think it was something good to do," Flick explained. “They would do the same for us in a heartbeat.”

Grateful for the friendships they made and the memories they have collected, Flick and Gabby only had positive things to say about their time on the race, despite being eliminated much earlier than they had hoped.

“The experience was once-in-a-lifetime, it was the best thing we’ve ever done and probably ever will do,” Gabby told 10 Play.

“It was the wildest, funnest, hardest, most rewarding thing that you could ever be a part of. It was just, it was crazy,” Flick added.

“And now we’re so rich in memories, which is exactly what we wanted from it. We got to go to all these beautiful places and do a literal loop around the world,” Gabby continued.

Still rushing from the high of The Amazing Race Australia, the pair laughed as they explained they would love to do it all again.

“It was just amazing to do it with my sister and know that we can,” Gabby explained. “And, you know, we’re ready for the next adventure whether it be an Amazing Race All Stars or whatever challenge we take.”

“Actually, Gab wants to go on Survivor,” Flick laughed.