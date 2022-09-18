‘We Didn’t Get To Show Our Full Potential’: Kathy And Chase’s Return To The Race Is Cut Short

Having missed out on multiple legs while isolating, Kathy and Chase — along with Stuart and Glennon — returned to the race, but had to start from the back of the pack and complete a Speed Bump upon their return.

Battling their way to the front of the race, a bottleneck of teams at a market challenge meant that, when it came time to perform the Speed Bump, Kathy and Chase had no chance to catch up, and were sadly the last team to make it to the pit stop.

“It was a whirlwind,” Chase told 10 play following their elimination. “It was everything that we wanted, at the same time it wasn’t as well because of the COVID isolation aspect and that’s just something we didn’t expect.

“We were aware that it might happen, but we just never thought it would happen to us,” Chase continued. “Overall, I’d say it was an amazing experience, but at the same time, there was so much more for us to show.”

“I definitely think we didn’t get to show our full potential,” Kathy agreed. “It certainly wasn’t the outcome that we wanted but, nonetheless, we both completely understand that’s the world we live in.”

The pair have always loved The Amazing Race, with Chase calling it a “dream come true” to finally compete.

“We both wanted to do it equally,” Kathy added, “mainly driven by what we would be representing, and the communities we would be representing… I wanted to be bold, brave and vulnerable on the show, and it’s a shame I didn’t really get to show that.”

“We wanted to be able to travel the world, experience all these new cultures, grow closer with each other and develop ourselves personally,” Chase continued, “but we also wanted to be on TV in the sense that we wanted to be a representation of the modern face of Australia.

“We wanted people to see different faces,” he said. “They have cast so many people of different walks of life — colours, shapes and also a lot of LGBTI+ representation which is amazing. That was something we really wanted to show on TV, and put ourselves out there.”

As soon as Beau said go and the race officially began, the pair said they weren’t prepared for what was to come.

“I’m a lawyer so I’ve been under an immense amount of pressure before but this was just… an added layer of panic and frantic-ness,” Kathy said. “There’s a lot of emotional endurance, there’s a lot of resilience that’s required.”

“I think a lot of people look at [the race] and go, yeah I can do that! But in reality… it requires everything. Physical, mental, emotional, it takes it all. The race demands,” Chase said.

In their two pre-lockdown legs, Chase and Kathy placed second and third, but that early momentum suddenly derailed when the pair were forced into isolation together.

“Being in isolation was one of the most difficult things on the race, and I say that in all sincerity,” Chase admitted. “I know some may view it like a ‘free pass’ or they think it’s a situation where we sit and relax, but it is absolutely not the case. We came on the race to do The Amazing Race.”

“We went on it to win,” Kathy added.

“And sitting out was honestly so difficult,” Chase continued. “We wanted to race so bad. Of course, we had to follow protocols but… we just kept thinking, I wonder what they’re doing? I wonder what we’re missing out on, the alliances and friendships we could be building. It was a difficult situation.”

“Personally, I like to know what’s going on and being in control of my own situation,” Kathy said. “Not having any of that threw me off quite a bit, so there’s a lot of mental focus and resilience that you need to draw from to push through that situation.”

The pair resorted to pillow fights, creating fashion shows and catwalks, and Chase even began keeping a tally of days on the back of a menu they found. Meanwhile, the dynamics of the teams were shifting with every elimination.

As Kathy and Chase returned, they found that the delineation of the “Melbourne” and “Sydney” starting teams and automatic alliances had dissolved, and teams had created their own bonds and alliances. With Stuart and Glennon and Kathy and Chase returning, they had to quickly figure out where they sat in the new social structure six legs later.

“Everyone thought we were weapons and threats,” Chase said, “I’m not tooting my own horn (a little bit) but we genuinely were strong frontrunners.

“We’re a strong team and, when we got thrown into isolation and back out of it, it was really difficult to understand what is going on. It is what it is, we were racing in a COVID world, it’s just so unlucky that it happened to us,” he said.

“It’s the nature of the beast,” Kathy agreed.

