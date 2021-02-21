‘We Butted Heads A Lot’ All The Funny Dwes And Katherine Moments Which Are Relatable AF

They came into the race as fierce as ever, got through many arguments with each other, conquered their fears and came out a lot stronger in the end, both as a team and individually.

Despite facing many roadblocks along the way, they always had a massive smile on their faces, even when they got eliminated (twice).

Watching them constantly bicker was quite entertaining and TBH, we can relate. Aren’t all cousins like that?

So, take a walk down memory lane as we share some of Dwes and Katherine’s funniest, memorable and most relatable moments.

Sweet As Sugar

In episode one, the teams had to hunt through massive piles of sugar cane to find a small pair of tongs. This challenge proved to be extremely time consuming, and of course, it triggered an argument between Dwes and Katherine because they simply couldn’t agree on the best way to sort through the sugar cane.

“Digging through all of that sugar cane was hard,” Katherine said. “[Dwes] doesn’t like to be told what to do so we butted heads a lot. He had different ideas of how we should approach the sugar cane, and where did we find it?”

“I found it,” Dwes said. “But it was by using Katherine's method. We definitely come head-to-head on decision making, but it's just who we are as cousins and we are always like this.”

Cane Toads

Cane toads aren’t the prettiest or kindest creatures by any means, so when Dwes and Katherine had to pick them up and put them inside a box – we can definitely say they weren’t thrilled.

“For this challenge, we originally decided Dwes would capture the cane toads,” Katherine said.

But after a solid 5 seconds in the pen with the toads, Dwes jumped out, leaving it to Katherine to capture them for him.

“I hate frogs and they were just jumping around everywhere. Katherine did really well, I was really surprised she was able to do it,” Dwes said.

The Deadly Duo Return

It was sad when Dwes and Katherine were eliminated in the first episode because we barely had time to get to know them as a team. So, when they returned in episode three, everyone was ecstatic.

“We’re just so thankful for the opportunity to come back in,” Dwes said. “Because, like, oh my gosh, it’s time to redeem ourselves but time to show we can be as competitive as other teams.”

It was such a beautiful moment and it showed how pure and kind the other teams were for welcoming them with open arms. No negativity here!

Look who we have here! Welcome back to the Kimberley Cousins 👏 #AmazingRaceAU pic.twitter.com/H1kJQWhQzm — Amazing Race AU (@amazingrace_au) February 3, 2021

The Comeback

We can only imagine how frustrating it is when you just can’t seem to nail a challenge. And when Dwes and Katherine struggled with the dancing challenge, it turned into World War three, and Katherine ended up walking away.

Just when we thought they couldn't come back, Anurag and Jaskirat intervened with words of encouragement.

“We believe in you dude… That last leg could have been yours. You came second by that much,” the boys said.

Dwes and Katherine made amends, smashed the challenge and remained safe for another day.

The Kimberley Cousins live to see another day! #AmazingRaceAU pic.twitter.com/RtcFByDbsT — Amazing Race AU (@amazingrace_au) February 15, 2021

They’re An Inspiration

As we all know, Dwes and Katherine are First Nations people and they came on the race to show other First Nations people that no matter where you’re from, you shouldn’t let anything hold you back from trying new things.

“I hope that other indigenous people see us and see that we’ve actually given this a go and that we’re from these small towns and communities and we aren’t held back by that,” Katherine said. “We’re actually out here trying to give things a go that we wouldn’t usually do.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Dwes said. “I think I probably wouldn’t have been able to do this with anyone else other than Katherine and I’m just so blessed to be a part of it.”

What an incredible journey it's been for Dwes and Katherine...we're gonna miss you guys ❤️ #AmazingRaceAU pic.twitter.com/46VRPZz01x — Amazing Race AU (@amazingrace_au) February 21, 2021

