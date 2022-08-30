‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

As the second group of ten teams set off from Sydney on Tuesday night, unaware that ten teams had already departed from Melbourne, Bren and Anja began their race. Despite their time in the competition coming to a swift end the pair beamed over the phone about the experience.

“It was the adventure of a lifetime, we had so many fantastic experiences,” Bren told 10 play, adding that the duo were speaking over the phone while wearing googly eye headbands Anja had made them.

A longtime fan of the series, Bren had applied with her partner, Steve, back in 2011 but they were unsuccessful. Seeing the series last year, Steve wasn’t interested in reapplying so Bren immediately approached Anja.

“I said… ‘What is it?’ I had never watched it,” Anja admitted, laughing. “But I said oh yeah, why not? Bren is one of my only friends who will go on overnight hikes or a trek - none of the other friends will do it - so I said yes, I’ll do it with you. I didn’t know what it was about.”

“Both Anja and I love travelling,” Bren continued, “I’m just such an adventurer and I know Anja loves an adventure too so we thought let’s just go for it.”

Almost immediately, after landing in Morocco, the pair set off on their own race. As teams sprinted and stressed and swore, the duo casually wandered the streets and markets. By the time most of the teams had completed the first challenge, Bren and Anja had yet to even find the first clue.

“We were pottering around instead of running,” Anja said as the two laughed again.

“We’re both pretty easygoing so we just thought, look we’ll see how we go, you know? We just wanted to do the best that we could,” Bren added. “We really hope that that didn’t come across that we didn’t care and we weren’t taking it seriously, because we were.”

Due to their slow start, the pair missed out on one of the challenges — arriving too late — but Bren was thrilled at being able to take part in the preserved lemon eating challenge. For Anja, her highlight of the race came after they had been eliminated. “I finally got my coffee! More than 24 hours no coffee… it was very tough.”

But the biggest hurdle for the duo was when they read the clue indicating that they would have to clean animal hides for one of the final challenges before the pit stop.

“I knew Anja wouldn’t do it,” Bren said, “but I was thinking I’m going to see how I go, I’m just going to see how I go.

“We could smell the stench of the tannery before we reached it, and when we reached there I just lost it. It came out of nowhere, and the emotion just overcame me,” Bren continued. “Thank god Anja was there to lend her support.

“It was really emotional, but we absolutely 100 percent made the right decision, and we hope viewers will see that we weren’t wussing out. It was really, really important to us.”

In past seasons, vegan contestants have had to confront if they would consume food derived from animals, and Bren knew it was a likely possibility that one or more challenges would force them to make a difficult decision.

“We just thought we’d navigate it as we go, I definitely would have tried as hard as I could to get further, but it just came out of the blue and we knew, unfortunately, we just couldn’t do it.”

“It was just such a shame, but that’s life,” Anja added, “life goes on.”

“We had a choice, we could have either done it, or we didn’t. We made that decision and we’re fine with that,” Bren said. “We’re real, we’re relatable, and we might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But to many people, we will be their cup of tea…”

“Or coffee!” Anja interjected, with the pair once again erupting in laughter.

The Amazing Race Australia airs Monday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play