'This Was Bigger Than Us': Stuart And Glennon Open Up About Their Emotional End To The Amazing Race

When the teams delivered Latina American arepas they'd cooked to an orphanage, many of them spoke about what that particular challenge had meant to them.

Walking away from the orphanage, speaking about his own childhood and losing his parents at an early age, Stuart fought back tears. It was clear that being away from his daughters was affecting him.

Speaking to 10 play after their elimination Stuart said, "It was getting tougher for me, personally... I was coming down hard emotionally on our final leg. Going into the orphanage... seeing these not-so-privileged children and thinking about my children at the same time, that are privileged because of me, but also thinking back on my childhood as well -- that I was an orphaned child -- I was thrown off.

"I just had to realise, this is not a race anymore. This is real."

Stuart hadn't really seen much of The Amazing Race Australia before he was approached to be on the show, but he immediately knew the best partner to take on the road was Glennon.

"I've always been watching," Glennon told 10 play, "especially Jas and Jerome's season, how they represented NT and just seeing the position they landed, all the things they represented.

"From that point, I was like, I would not mind just going on there to represent NT as well," he said.

"I think me and Glennon spoke about this," Stuart added, "this was bigger than us. Doing it for our people, and the community, to show there are opportunities that exist in this amazing country we live in."

Both men were born and raised in the communities of Tiwi Island and Elcho Island, and despite being one of the first teams of many to find themselves in COVID isolation during the race, every second they spent on the road they relished.

"I feel like our personal traits, we always wanna be successful in our own professional and personal life," Glennon said. "We always want to be great humans and really represent our First Nations people.

"We like to joke around and have a fun time, when things get personal -- you [saw] tonight -- you see us support each other," he continued. "When we both go through tough times, we always support each other."

"I think it's made us stronger now," Stuart added.

Initially, the pair thought they would be automatically eliminated when they had to go into isolation, but when they got the news that they would be allowed back into the race after being cleared -- it made their eventual freedom that much sweeter.

"As soon as we got out we were just so happy, smelling fresh air and being able to interact with people," Glennon said. And while having a slight break from the non-stop pace of the race may have been seen as an advantage, the boys laughed when asked if they felt confident returning to the race.

"Yes and no, because your boys came back with extra pounds," Glennon joked. "Oh my god, that room service!"

"We were just eating a lot," Stuart agreed, "we were getting puffed out."

"Yeah, lemme get that red velvet cake," Glennon laughed. "The first couple of days in iso we had this massive plan. We had this big journal and I wrote all the fitness exercises we'd do throughout the day.

"Maybe the first couple of days I actually did it, and then I got slacker and slacker and thought... you know what? I'm going to watch the two English-speaking channels on Turkish TV."

"Yeah, Glennon was like 'Oh you should do it too' and I looked at the plan... didn't even touch it again. I was like, ah I'm just going to eat and watch TV," Stuart said, laughing.

Avoiding elimination in a tight race on their first leg back, the pair then managed to climb to third place in leg 11, their best placement yet. Unfortunately, emotions ran high in leg 12 and, during one of the final challenges, Stuart's anxiety began to interfere with his ability to focus on salsa dancing.

The pair decided to take a time penalty for not completing the challenge but, being the last team to check in at the pit stop instead saw an end to their time in the race. But both boys said that, despite not winning the grand prize, they had so much to be proud of.

"People like me and Stuey, we come from poverty, poor health, poor education in the communities. To see us on screen like that, trying our best, trying to encourage each other and live in the moment," Glennon said.

"A lot of times you'll find when we're coming last, majority of the time... basically every episode we've been in," he added as the pair laughed, "you'll see us just take it all in. You'll see us appreciate where we are because we're just like wow, this is a long way from the bush."

For Stuart, being able to watch the show with his daughters has been a surreal experience.

"We have this amazing moment, I can sit on the couch with them and watch these episodes. They could see themselves in my story which is a proud moment," he explained.

"Back in the '90s, you'd never see anyone that looked like me or came from where we come from. It was rare, and now it's becoming more evident, seeing more First Nations people on mainstream television. It's empowering."

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play