The Amazing Race Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWatch & Win
More
Back

The Amazing Race Australia Social Profiles

The Amazing Race Australia Social Profiles

Keep up with all the latest The Amazing Race Australia triumphs, funny moments and fails on our social media profiles.

The Amazing Race Australia Season 2 is going to be massive, and watching the episodes on TV just simply won't be enough.

We need updates, exclusive videos and hilarious content to keep us going while we endure the long, awful wait between episodes.

Luckily for you, The Amazing Race Australia is across all social media platforms and there are so many opportunities to have fun and get your daily fix.

Stay Updated

#AmazingRaceAU

Facebook

@AmazingRaceAU

Every U Turn, every Detour, every Pit Stop. Get to know the new teams plus catch all the big moments of The Amazing Race Australia on the official Facebook page.

Instagram

@AmazingRaceAU

Relive your favourite The Amazing Race Australia moments in all their glory plus go behind the scenes with Beau with videos, Reels and Stories exclusive to the ‘gram.

Twitter

@amazingrace_au

Tweet along to every episode and dive into some banter with the official Twitter account as well as Beau Ryan. When it’s show night, there’s nowhere better to be than The Amazing Race Australia Twitter.

Tik Tok

The meme-iest moments in Tok form as well as unseen bits of Beau’s Aussie shenanigans, it’s all happening on the official TikTok account.

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia
NEXT STORY

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

The hilarious friends open up about their nightmare leg of the race, and the tension between the Melbourne and Sydney teams.
‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

In a world first, The Amazing Race brought 18 teams together at the same checkpoint, as confusion and chaos reigned.
‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

The model couple clawed their way to the front of the pack and were forced to watch as 17 other teams checked in with just a minute between them and safety in the race.
‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Refusing to take part in a challenge where teams had to clean animal hides, the Vegan Warriors instead took a race-ending time penalty.
‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

As the first ten teams took off on Monday night, sadly we had to farewell the dad and daughter team, Paul and Rachel.