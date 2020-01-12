The Amazing Race Australia Social Profiles

The Amazing Race Australia Season 2 is going to be massive, and watching the episodes on TV just simply won't be enough.

We need updates, exclusive videos and hilarious content to keep us going while we endure the long, awful wait between episodes.

Luckily for you, The Amazing Race Australia is across all social media platforms and there are so many opportunities to have fun and get your daily fix.

Stay Updated

#AmazingRaceAU

Facebook

Every U Turn, every Detour, every Pit Stop. Get to know the new teams plus catch all the big moments of The Amazing Race Australia on the official Facebook page.

Instagram

Relive your favourite The Amazing Race Australia moments in all their glory plus go behind the scenes with Beau with videos, Reels and Stories exclusive to the ‘gram.

Twitter

Tweet along to every episode and dive into some banter with the official Twitter account as well as Beau Ryan. When it’s show night, there’s nowhere better to be than The Amazing Race Australia Twitter.

Tik Tok

The meme-iest moments in Tok form as well as unseen bits of Beau’s Aussie shenanigans, it’s all happening on the official TikTok account.