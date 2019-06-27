The Amazing Race Australia Is Coming To 10

From Shanghai dumplings to Outback dingoes, all in the space of an hour, The Amazing Race Australia will take you to every corner of the world, but leaves you zero time in the airport lounge.

Hosted by television’s loveable loose cannon Beau Ryan, a handful of Aussie hopefuls will tackle trains, planes and automobiles in a mad dash across the globe when The Amazing Race Australia comes to 10 later this year.

Working with locals and using their best travel know-how, Racers will leave behind their bulky laptops and six-step beauty routines in order to travel light and work ruthlessly against the competitor teams, as they race towards the finish line to take out the final cash prize.

On his new role, Beau Ryan, said:

“I’m really pumped to be hosting one of the biggest franchises on Australian TV. I jumped at the chance to combine two of my favourite things, people and travel. I can’t wait to get started. May the best team win!”

Produced by Eureka Television in partnership with Profiles Television in Burbank,this exciting reality adventure will have all of the family on the edge of their seat, screaming at bumbling tourists and booking their next trip away.

On commissioning the series, Network 10's Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said:

We cannot wait to bring The Amazing Race back to Australian audiences. It is a perfect blend of action, drama and captivating characters. We look forward to rounding out our 50-week schedule with an epic and fun adventure series”

Co-creator and Executive Producer of Amazing Race, Bertram van Munster said:

“We are thrilled to bring the Amazing Race back to Australia and to be working with the wonderful talented people at Network 10 and Eureka.”

Eureka CEO, Paul Franklin, said:

“It’s one of the truly original and iconic shows of all time and it’s an honour and a privilege to be working with Network 10 in putting the Australian spin on such an incredible format. An international rollercoaster ride of a show with a big heart, this series will be one that the whole family can enjoy.”

The Amazing Race first aired in the US in 2001 and has just been confirmed to return to CBS for a 32nd season in late 2019. The Amazing Race has been nominated every year for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program since it was created in 2003 winning a record 10 times. The Amazing Race has also been commissioned in 13 countries around the world.

The Amazing Race is coming soon to 10 & 10 play