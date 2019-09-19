The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia is Back!

The biggest race in the world is finally back! So lace up your sneakers and fasten your seatbelts as The Amazing Race Australia settles into its new home at 10.

The Amazing Race Australia will push 11 teams to their limit as they swiftly navigate themselves through unfamiliar countries, cultures and languages to complete some of the toughest challenges we’ve ever seen.

Having left our shores in 2014, this new and improved season is hosted by former professional rugby league footballer and TV personality, Beau Ryan.

He's done his research and is ready to guide our 22 starry-eyed Aussies in their trek across the globe as they go through Roadblocks, Fast-Forwards, Detours and U-Turns.

The goal is simply to be the first to arrive at ‘Pit Stops’ (which is the final destination of each leg of the race) and it is here they will win advantages to use in the next leg.

However, if they're the last to arrive, they may receive a significant disadvantage in the following leg or, worse, be eliminated!

There will be no time to waste sleeping in, taking "peace" selfies, or sipping champagne in the lounge. Instead, the teams will go full-speed through various challenges which reflect the culture of the country they are in.

In a race where every second counts, the first team to cross the finish line will take out a whopping $250,000 cash prize.

So pack a bag of snacks, grab yourself a neck pillow and get ready to to watch a brand new season of The Amazing Race Australia.

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia
‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

The hilarious friends open up about their nightmare leg of the race, and the tension between the Melbourne and Sydney teams.
‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

In a world first, The Amazing Race brought 18 teams together at the same checkpoint, as confusion and chaos reigned.
‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

The model couple clawed their way to the front of the pack and were forced to watch as 17 other teams checked in with just a minute between them and safety in the race.
‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Refusing to take part in a challenge where teams had to clean animal hides, the Vegan Warriors instead took a race-ending time penalty.
‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

As the first ten teams took off on Monday night, sadly we had to farewell the dad and daughter team, Paul and Rachel.