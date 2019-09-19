The Amazing Race Australia is Back!

The Amazing Race Australia will push 11 teams to their limit as they swiftly navigate themselves through unfamiliar countries, cultures and languages to complete some of the toughest challenges we’ve ever seen.

Having left our shores in 2014, this new and improved season is hosted by former professional rugby league footballer and TV personality, Beau Ryan.

He's done his research and is ready to guide our 22 starry-eyed Aussies in their trek across the globe as they go through Roadblocks, Fast-Forwards, Detours and U-Turns.

The goal is simply to be the first to arrive at ‘Pit Stops’ (which is the final destination of each leg of the race) and it is here they will win advantages to use in the next leg.

However, if they're the last to arrive, they may receive a significant disadvantage in the following leg or, worse, be eliminated!

There will be no time to waste sleeping in, taking "peace" selfies, or sipping champagne in the lounge. Instead, the teams will go full-speed through various challenges which reflect the culture of the country they are in.

In a race where every second counts, the first team to cross the finish line will take out a whopping $250,000 cash prize.

So pack a bag of snacks, grab yourself a neck pillow and get ready to to watch a brand new season of The Amazing Race Australia.