The Amazing Race Australia 2021: The Top Four Revealed

Just a handful of legs separate four teams from the top prize of $250,000 and all the glory of winning The Amazing Race Australia 2021.

Teams have trekked across the country, battling Detours, Road Blocks, Intersections, dodging U-Turns along the way, and now they’re so close to the finish line.

Four teams remain, but who will be the team to take out the top spot?

Ashleigh & Amanda

Of the remaining teams, Ashleigh and Amanda have the strongest track record so far. With six wins under their belts, the duo has proven their strength across a range of tasks. Their ability to work together and stay cool under pressure has made them a force to be reckoned with.

As the only all-female team remaining in the race, Ashleigh and Amanda have their sights set on becoming the first-ever all-female team to win the Amazing Race Australia. 

Jaskirat & Anurag

Close behind Ashleigh and Amanda, Jaskirat and Anurag have managed to stay at the front of the pack for a majority of the race. They’ve had their close-calls and, during the eighth leg of the race, received a Sabotage. But since they were forced to race while carrying two giant stuffed kangaroo toys, the pair have fought their way back to the front of the race.

With four wins behind them, Jaskirat and Anurag have proven they’re not going to sit back and let the top prize get past them without a fight.

Brendon & Jackson

The Cowboys have brought the laughs this season, with their no-filter approach to every challenge, and have remained fairly consistent when it comes to their overall performance. Though there have been a few close calls in the second half of the race, Brendon and Jackson are always ready to tackle a task be it a slap dance, getting up-close and personal in a hula routine or a quick smooch during the Lady and the Tramp-inspired pasta eating task, the boys will do what it takes to get to the end of the race.

Having won two legs, Brendon and Jackson will have their sights set on the biggest win of all: the grand finale. 

Chris & Aleisha

Underdogs Chris and Aleisha have faced their fair share of Sabotage penalties in the race. Out of the six legs where a Salvage and Sabotage have been handed out, the couple of received three Sabotages, but have managed to bounce back each time and -- in the fifteenth leg where the pair had to carry Stan and Wayne’s backpacks as well as their own backpacks -- even managed to climb back up the ladder into second place.

Despite the Sabotages they’ve been saddled with, and being on the outside of the remaining major alliance, Chris and Aleisha have kept up the fight and could prove to be the ultimate underdogs in the race.

Who do you think will be the first team to cross the finish line? We’ll have to wait and see.

