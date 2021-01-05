On Your Marks! The Amazing Race Australia Takes Off February 1

That's right, the second season of The Amazing Race Australia is launching very soon, so start packing your bags and get ready for some Detours.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams will find out just how amazing our own backyard is as they race across Australia in order to be the first ones to cross the finish line.

Though we've only seen a few short previews of what's to come, we can't wait to meet the new teams and see the U-Turns, Roadblocks, and Intersections that await them.

Back on the Pit Stop waiting with a warm hug will be host Beau Ryan who was there at the Nitmiluk Gorge where last year's winners, Tim and Rod, were crowned the champions after a nail-biting final puzzle.

Check out a sneak peek of what's to come in Season 2 above, or binge all of Season 1 on 10 play and get ready for when the race begins again!

The Amazing Race Australia premieres Monday, February 1 on 10 and WIN Networks.