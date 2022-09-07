'Nothing Could Have Prepared Us': Sam And Stu Bid Farewell To The Amazing Race

It was a massive week for Sam and Stu in Greece. Encountering stubborn donkeys, unforgiving inclines and a game-changing blizzard, the pair found themselves in an uphill battle -- literally and figuratively -- which, despite their best efforts, saw their race come to a sudden end in Arachova.

Despite their disappointment in being pipped at the post, Sam and Stu gushed with pride as they spoke to 10 play about their time in the race.

“I'm just so proud of ourselves really, 'cause who would have thought?” Stu said. “What we had done, how well we did, the people that we met. Everything in it was just awesome.”

Best mates since Kindy, with a shared passion for adventure, the pair from Western Australia were eager to get another adventure under their belts.

“We just love travelling and competing. Our whole childhood we've always competed with one another in sports and different things. And then travelling as well, which we have grown up to love. Combine the two, that's probably the most awesome experience for us,” said Stu.

But the sheer craziness and adrenaline that comes with The Amazing Race Australia could not be anticipated.

“We didn't know what to expect going in,” Stu said. “We'd watched the show before and knew it was going to be challenging, but nothing could have prepared us for what we actually experienced”

“You know, you open an envelope and you don't know what it's going to say,” Sam added. “But being able to compete with Stu in the race, I think helped a lot. You know, we know how to get things done.”

Clearly not their first adventure together, the duo worked seamlessly together throughout the race. However, they will admit that their pitfalls lay in their navigation skills and their speed.

“Morocco was like a maze so, we got lost quite often in Morocco. I think directions were quite challenging” Stu said.

“Directions and running,” Sam chimed in. “You know, I'm not the quickest bloke out there.”

Arriving in picturesque Santorini for the fifth leg of the race, Sam cheered Stu on as he tried his hand at parkour. However, the real challenge on this leg of the race was courtesy of a stubborn donkey. Relentlessly dragging Sam uphill as he attempted to calmly navigate the donkey, it eventually pulled free and fled. The pair were then given another, much calmer, donkey to finish the challenge.

“That was a very intense moment,” Sam admitted to 10 play. “It was going from one extreme to the other. Like, we had one donkey that just, you know, wanted to non-stop run and then one that was just chilling out.”

The pair laughed as they recalled the surreal experience, admitting they were truly relieved when they arrived at the pit stop.

“To get to the finish line on that day was unreal,” Sam sighed.

Having survived Santorini, the duo entered their final leg of the race in Arachova in good spirits, despite the below-zero temperatures. After suiting up for their own Big Greek Wedding and spinning their way to the next clue, they were on their way to the second challenge of the day. However, in true Amazing Race fashion, a blizzard threatened in the mountains forcing teams to forgo a snowball challenge and instead take on the mammoth task of building a snowman. For Sam and Stu this threw a spanner in the works.

“We were pretty disappointed,” Stu explained. “We felt like we had finished the dress challenge in a good position to not come last in the leg.”

“But then the blizzard happening and cutting out a few challenges definitely hindered us,” Sam added.

After struggling in icy conditions to make their snowman, Sam and Stu were chartered back into town with the rest of the teams and released in the order they finished the snowman challenge. It came down to a footrace between the final two teams. With Stuart and Glennon just beating Sam and Stu, and with little hope for a non-elimination round, the pair were resigned that their time was up.

“We kinda knew because Santorini was a non-elim round,” Sam explained. “So we thought there couldn't be two non-elims in a row.”

“And it was time intervals from when we finished the snowman challenge,” Stu added. “So, we knew straight away that we had zero chance of catching up to [the other teams].”

Having brushed off the sting of their elimination, Sam and Stu expressed that the race was an adventure of a lifetime.

"We enjoyed every moment,” Sam said. “Stu and I said, going into the race, no matter what happens just to enjoy it. Because you know, it's probably never gonna happen again, the experience we just did. And I think we did that.”

And as the old adage goes, travel can make or break relationships. It’s safe to say that the race has only strengthened their bond.

“Oh, it's definitely stronger,” Stu admitted. “Experiencing all these stressful situations with your best mate, it's pretty special. And we'll have all these memories. It's all documented, which we can look back on in years to come just laughing, laughing at ourselves and just watching the experiences we had which is pretty awesome.”

Not allowing the craziness of the race to deter them, Sam and Stu admit they are all-in if the opportunity to race again arises.

“We feel like we've got some unfinished business after the way we got eliminated,” Stu explained. “So yeah, we would 100% do it again.”

