'It Was An Emotional Day': Jodie And Claire Leave The Race With Heads Held High, Cocktails In Hand

Narrowly escaping elimination after an injury forced another team out of the race, Jodie and Claire were primed and ready to tackle whatever the race would throw at them.

Having landed at the last pit stop with barely a toe's length separating them from Tiffany and Cynthia, Jodie and Claire began the next leg of the race in the last position. For Jodie, climbing the Mayan temple also ticked off a bucket list item she had only dreamed of since she was 10 years old.

But with barely a moment to take it all in, the race continued and teams descended on Caye Caulker, a small island off the coast of Belize. Thriving in the crystal waters of the Caribbean, Jodie and Claire struggled with a detour that saw some teams choose to expertly braid a woman's hair.

Putting them behind, the duo found themselves sitting on a small ferry with Lauren and Steph, aware that they were about to face a footrace to the pit stop once again.

"I think at the end we knew we were going to be last," Jodie told 10 play following their elimination. "We were just so happy we got to Caye Caulker and experienced that... [we] just sort of resigned ourselves to that fact because it came down to a footrace.

"Before we got off the little ferry we hugged Steph and Lauren, and they were really upset because they knew it was going to be us last. It was an emotional day, but that's how it went down," Jodie added.

"I was incredibly grateful to be in the Caribbean, I mean, that is somewhere I've always wanted to go and to be in a beautiful warm country -- because I did initially sign up for warm countries if you remember," Claire said, laughing.

"It was magic. I did cry, and I cried at the end. Mostly because I didn't want my fairytale journey to be over," she continued.

"I was having so much fun, normal life and reality is so not like what we were doing on the race and I just didn't want it to finish. I loved every single bit of it and I'm just so incredibly grateful. I just wanted it to go on forever."

"Yeah," Jodie jumped in, "can we just go back now?"

Despite their fairytale coming to an end, after they were eliminated Jodie and Claire thanked everyone on the dock in front of them, something they did in every leg of the race, running not just with kindness towards their fellow teams, but every single person they encountered along the way.

"As dragon boaters, we paddle with 22 people on a boat and we know how important teamwork is," Jodie said. "We wanted to represent ourselves as sportspeople in a good way and make ourselves and the dragon boat community proud.

"We loved meeting all these people along the way, that was a real highlight for us. And also the younger contestants, we took on the mum role to all of them and we just loved them. It was amazing."

"I do love the competition," Claire added, "but I also think it’s important to be fair, have fun and make friends along the way and absolutely that’s exactly what we did."

The pair also kept their cool throughout some of the more challenging detours and road blocks, with Claire admitting she was "probably one of the more relaxed people" in the whole race.

"I have been a long-term on-call midwife, so you never know what's going to come next," she said. "Flexibility and lastminute.com is how I roll with my life, I didn't mind the fast pace and lack of sleep."

Finding seats on buses or moments during flights to catch up on sleep, Claire welcomed the change of pace from her usual day-to-day work.

"The pandemic's been incredibly stressful at work, so for me anything away from work was paradise!"

Jodie agreed, adding, "Being older contestants, we've had so much more life experiences so nothing really phases us. We just get in and give it a go and that's exactly what we did."

Best friends for over 15 years, both Jodie and Claire looked back fondly on their time on The Amazing Race Australia, noting that there was no one they'd rather compete alongside.

"We never argued, we were always happy, always had a smile on our faces and I think we couldn't have done it with anyone else," Jodie said.

"I completely agree," Claire added, "we're a team. We're used to competing, but even in life we're just a team. We just worked well together... and it was just perfect."

