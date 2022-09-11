‘It Didn’t Feel Real’: Crystal And Reem Eliminated From The Amazing Race By A Robot

As the teams descended into Izmir, Turkey for the next leg of the race — Beau Ryan, along with two of the teams — was stuck in COVID isolation, meaning he couldn’t be there to encourage teams as they landed on the pit stop mat.

“We were pretty confident heading into Turkey because we knew the first challenge was going to be belly dancing, and we thought… oh yeah,” Reem told 10 play.

“It’s part of our culture,” Crystal added, “we love dancing, we love belly dancing… but I feel like, we’re more freestyle belly dancing.”

“The challenges were harder than we thought they were going to be, but I think we were better than we thought at certain things,” Reem said.

“I actually thought we did really well at the challenges,” Crystal replied. “I thought the things that were difficult were more so not knowing what you’re about to do, not knowing how much sleep you’re going to get.”

“Never knowing where you’re going to be the next hour, next day,” Reem added.

Crystal, a superfan of the series, approached Reem and asked if she wanted to go on the Race with her.

“I was like, yeah sure… not knowing what it was,” Reem said. “It all happened very quickly… I started watching some episodes on 10 play after we realised we were going on it and I figured out what we were getting into.”

“I kind of forced her to apply because I love the show,” Crystal said.

“I wouldn’t say force. Convinced!” Reem added. “She pretty much told me we were doing it and I was like, okay…”

Tensions were high this leg of the race, with teams bottlenecking at a Road Block that saw one member winding sheep intestines and stomach lining onto a skewer before eating a plate of Kokorec, a local delicacy.

“We arrived last to the challenge and realised there were about eight or nine teams waiting outside, and they had already been waiting for an hour,” Reem said.

“There were only four stations,” Crystal continued, “we got there last thinking we could catch up, but there was kind of no way of catching up because you had to wait for everyone to finish the challenge to get out.”

Waiting for hours, the pair began to think about how far ahead other teams were, and where they would be in comparison to them.

“When you realise people are hours ahead of you, it triggers some anxiety,” Reem said. “We realised there were only a couple of teams left in the race because everyone was so far ahead.”

With teams at the back of the pack beginning to feel the crunch, a few teams dobbed Crystal and Reem in for not carrying a pole high enough, forcing them to re-do a portion of a challenge and setting them back even further.

Unfortunately, the pair weren’t able to make up the time and were the last team to arrive at the pit stop, ending their time in the race. But it wasn’t the warm embrace of a Beau Ryan hug waiting for them, just a solitary robot who coldly told them they had been eliminated.

“We had no emotions whatsoever,” Crystal said.

“It’s not Beau,” Reem added, “You get to the pit stop, you want Beau!”

“Beau encourages you like, ‘Girls what happened? I loved you guys! You did so well!’ He gives you a whole speech,” Crystal said.

“The Robot gave us two lines like, ‘You are the last team to arrive, you have been eliminated.’” Reem said, doing her best robot impression, adding, “It didn’t feel real.”

“It didn’t make us upset we were eliminated… because of the robot,” Crystal joked.

Watching the show back, the pair loved seeing the experiences of all the other teams. Getting so focused on their own progress, finally seeing that everyone was in the same boat (or donkey) was a blast, as was working together as a team.

“We relied on each other a lot for a lot of the challenges,” Reem said. “Sometimes one of you is just struggling, the other isn’t. Sometimes it’s just a matter of wrapping your head around the thing you’re doing. You lean on each other a lot for that.”

Crystal also said she occasionally has breathing issues, which Reem helped her through quite a lot.

“We literally pulled each other through it at times,” Reem added. “Things like that make you stronger.”

