‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

From the beginning of the Greek leg, Sam and Alex found themselves fighting against the race to get to the front of the pack. Slipping behind early on with the archery challenge, the fab friends clawed their way back to the middle of the pack, only to be completely undone but the Detour.

The decision to swap detour challenges twice meant that the pair knew as they arrived at the pit stop mat that they were the last team to check-in.

“I loved every second, I’m just sad it was cut so short,” Alex told 10 play following their elimination. “I’m still kicking myself over that challenge with the soldier and the sandals. I’ve relieved it over and over again thinking what could we have done differently to move further along, but it’s just one of those things.”

Being ultra-fans of The Amazing Race, Sam and Alex were excited to not just be able to travel again but to experience cultures in a way that most tourists never get the chance to.

“It’s a dream to be able to go to these countries and experience the culture in the way that we do. Doing the challenges is just incredible,” Sam said.

“I was speaking to a friend who went to Morocco and she had only seen the tannery,” Alex added, “she didn’t actually go in the pit so, for us to actually go into the pit, no tourist can actually do that. We are so lucky, so privileged to experience culture in its rawest form.”

Feeling confident after the Chefchaouen leg of the race, Sam and Alex were excited to tackle whatever challenges were ahead of them in Greece. But when the detour was between perfectly performing a soldier’s march, or making sandals up to the standard of an expert the pair were in a tough spot.

“I’m not a dancer, I don’t know choreography, I’ve never been to a dance lesson in my life,” Alex said.

“You’ve got like two left feet,” Sam added.

“Get some liquor in me though,” Alex offered.

“Get him to a nightclub and he’ll give you a routine!” Sam joked.

“But it was sober, under pressure,” Alex said.

Arriving at the marching challenge and getting into their traditional outfits, Sam and Alex saw how many other teams were there and decided they would swap to the sandal making.

“By the time we got to that one and realised how hard it was we were in too deep so we had to follow through with it,” Sam said, with Alex adding that they thought the sandals would have been an easier challenge.

The fact that it was a freezing cold night didn’t help during their sandal-making, battling frozen fingers and glue pots that were freezing over if left for too long, after a few attempts Sam and Alex made the decision to swap again - back to the marching.

“They were just as hard as each other,” Sam continued. “Even me, being a dancer, I found the marching hard under pressure. We were doing a royal dance or something like that, a national dance that had so much worth to their country and we were going to butcher it.

“We had other challenges to do after [and] we had just done not one but two detours essentially. We did a whole other bloody challenge compared to some people, and then we had to go eat spanakopita,” Sam said. “By the time we got there we were just so wrecked, I think we knew. We just knew we’d have to be the last team.”

“I was doing math in my head and I thought, I’ve seen other seasons of The Amazing Race, usually about this time there’d be a non-elimination leg,” Alex said. But when Beau finally said the words, and the duo were eliminated, it finally set in that their race had come to an end.

The ultra-fans had also just come to accept the whole other group of teams they had barely been introduced to in the previous leg.

“I felt special being a part of ten,” Alex said. “I thought we were the chosen one!” But quickly realising that usually 12 teams are in the race, Alex said he knew something was up from the beginning.

“We thought there might be an intruder team or something but then, no, a whole other starting line got dropped on us, it was absolutely wild,” Sam added.

“And then we had to go and do the fez challenge and - [it] seems so simple to put a hat on your head and spin the tassel, but with the added pressure of those other teams… it was just absolutely hectic,” he said.

“I was really scared thinking… what other twists do they have in store?” Alex continued. “Are they going to eliminate half of us? My brain was rattled. I thought this is the biggest twist ever in The Amazing Race, there must be bigger to come. I was worried. I was trying to keep it together but my brain was spinning. Just like the fez!”

Having already made close friendships with some of the teams they began the race with, Sam said it was “a bit like Survivor” seeing the two ‘tribes’ merge, with instant alliances forming with the Sydney and Melbourne teams.

“It was just, ‘you are now the Amazing Race teams’, so it wasn’t like the Melbourne teams were better than the Sydney teams, but that was the way everyone was kind of acting,” Sam said.

“I wish we got to spend a bit more time on the race because we would have probably formed some really good friendships with the Melbourne teams,” he added.

As for their time on the race, Sam admitted that both believed they couldn’t have done it with anybody else.

“I’ve had so many friends come up and say ‘I could have done that better’ and I’m thinking in my head… you f**kin’ couldn’t,” Alex said, laughing.

“We didn’t do too good if I’m honest,” Sam started.

“I think we did!” Alex interrupted. “We did fantastic… up until that detour. If that detour played to our strengths a bit more we would have flown through the whole race!

“But Sam and I worked so well as a team. Even through all these traumatic things that happened to us on the race, we are still the best buds.”

“That’s the first thing people ask me,” Sam said, “and we hadn’t been kicked off yet. ‘Are you guys still friends?’ I’m like, abso-frickin-lutely.”

“There’s more in life that can be thrown at us for us not to be friends,” Alex agreed.

