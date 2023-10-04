‘I’m Really Proud Of Us’: Dane And Bow Simpson First Team Eliminated On The Amazing Race Australia

The eleven teams of celebs and their loved ones set off on the race, facing their first challenges and battling the heat of New Delhi, all in the hopes of not being the last team to land on the Pit Stop mat.

While some are diehard fans of the franchise, and others just live for competition, for comedian Dane The Amazing Race provided the perfect opportunity to showcase one of his favourite topics: his dad.

“Obviously in my stand-up I include dad in so many of my gags and silly stories about this man,” he told 10 Play, “His take on the world, to me, is really funny and I wanted to show that off as much as I possibly can.

“When the opportunity like The Amazing Race came up… I get to go on this and actually take the man himself and show him the world — I sound like Aladdin — and it goes the other way, people get to see dad and I reckon just fall in love with him because he’s so silly and fun.”

Getting the call from his son, Bow had very little resistance to the idea of heading out on the race together. “He said, ‘Go Bow’ and I said Bow’s goin’. I couldn’t wait,” Bow said.

Arriving at the starting line, Bow said he was “Just looking up and down seeing who I could beat,” he laughed. After host Beau Ryan revealed that Bow was the oldest contestant, he joked “I was looking for like an 80-year-old”.

“Everyone was super fit, muscly, and I was looking at dad and me like I’ve made a horrible mistake,” Dane added. “I could have gone with someone fitter and better but, no, I went the opposite way. But I’m really proud of us.

“I’m not really competitive, so it was more about having fun, being silly and really enjoying what The Amazing Race was going to throw at us, and we got that,” Dane added.

On top of being able to experience the challenges the race threw at them, Dane also said their time on the road was made even more special by the teams they were competing against.

“Seeing these really cool, incredible people like Ben from Silverchair. Jana Pittman is amazing, she’s a doctor as well as an Olympian as well as being the coolest person alive. Running into these people you can’t help but become a bit of a fanboy,” he explained.

“Pete, obviously from Kath and Kim fame, is an incredible comic and has been since forever, being in that world and knowing that he’s just this amazing person — I’m good friends with Grant Denyer…”

“They even sent him over to do the weather report,” Bow joked.

“It’s so cool to be up against these amazing people,” Dane continued.

While the pair loved their time in the race, they were also competing for a very worthy cause, hoping to win the cash prize to support the Dharriwaa Elders Group and their ongoing efforts to provide fresh drinking water to the people of Walgett.

“About five or six years ago there was a massive drought up Walgett way and it’s still continuing now even though there has been flooding,” Dane explained. “The water has high salinity… the running water in the tap has a too high salt content.

“What we were doing was, in Wagga, purchasing bottles of water by the palette and sending it up by the truckload.”

The Dharriwaa Elders Group became a central point to raise money for these bottled water runs, as well as other issues affecting the community of Walgett.

“In a first world country like Australia everyone should have access to fresh drinking water, that should be a given,” Dane added. “We live in a very beautiful, lucky country and I think we should be helping these people!”

You can find out more about the Dharriwaa Elders Group here.

The Amazing Race Australia continues Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play