'If You Gave Us A GPS We'd Still Be In The Game': Bodybuilders Stan And Wayne Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Laughing at their disastrous run in the fifth week of the race, Wayne Marino told 10 play he was sure there were people out there wondering when the bodybuilders were going to leave the race.

Having checked-in last in legs 13 and 14, the boys had a lot of ground to make up, but despite receiving a Salvage from the cowboys, on Tuesday night Wayne and Stan were eliminated from the race.

The second team of stowaways, Stan and Wayne arrived in the tenth leg of the race, and while some thought their late entry was an advantage, Wayne said he felt like they had a lot more work to do in order to catch-up with the teams that had been in the race from the beginning.

"Everyone had already formed alliances, everyone had already run the race for - I think it was six weeks - they knew the ins and outs of the game whereas we were thrown in the deep end," he said.

"We didn't know we were stowaways until we actually got there... I was like, 'Great. Everyone's going to hate us.'"

But their charm won the teams over, and Wayne said they weren't viewed as much of a threat -- especially when it came to following directions. Despite being in the race for a short amount of time, Stan and Wayne managed to get lost a heck of a lot.

"I honestly thought my sense of direction was great," Wayne said, laughing. "After the show, I'm going to have to say I have the worst sense of direction.

"I think because there's no pre-planning, you can't sit down and mark out where you're going," Wayne continued. "I have a good sense of direction when I have over two hours to get there, that's fine. But when you're under a deadline, the pressure's on and my sense of direction goes out the window, so let's go up this dirt track and see where it goes," he said with another laugh.

The pair's tendency to get lost or inability to find the next task meant that they fell to the back of the pack often. Coming in last three times in a row, the pair were demoralised but not necessarily shocked to be leaving the race. And after receiving messages from home on Monday night, Wayne said he wasn't too heartbroken to be ending his time in the race either.

"I was so focused on winning the race, I had that sense of 'I want to win, but I wouldn't be disappointed if I went home to see my son and wife'," he said.

Having to leave his son the day after his first birthday in order to join the race, Wayne said his family were always in the back of his mind, and seeing them in the video message just reminded him of how much he was missing out.

"I didn't want to go home, no one wants to go home. You go on the show to win, but after seeing that video all I wanted to do was hug my son and wife."

During their last leg, the bodybuilders had a Salvage that saw them free of their backpacks for the entire race. Unfortunately for Chris and Aleisha, their Sabotage was carrying the boys' bags the entire time.

"It was a huge relief but I felt bad! I would rather carry Chris and Aleisha's bags," Wayne said. "I love them but like my bag was 13-14 kilos. [Aleisha's] was about eight."

Ahead of the race, Wayne upped his cardio training, running with a pack to get used to the backpack he'd have throughout the series.

"If it was one of the other teams I wouldn't feel as bad," he continued, "as lovely as they are, physically they're not the strongest. Stan and I both didn't want to give our bags. To be honest, it was an advantage, but you've got to remember it's not heavy for us. We train with weights.

"Like I said; GPS! Give us a GPS. If you gave us a GPS I guarantee we'd still be in the game," Wayne said with a laugh.

Their strength was both a blessing and a curse when it came to the physical nature of the race.

"It's an aesthetically pleasing physique and sometimes that's not practical," Wayne explained.

"When you're doing bodybuilding you have to learn to push through those pain thresholds and just keep going day in, day out, because bodybuilding's a 24-hour sport. You have to be mentally tough."

But feeling demoralised after their two last place check-ins, and missing family, Wayne said the race began to take a toll on him emotionally.

"The family thing was the only thing that gets you, that was my biggest weakness," he said before adding, "I don't even think it's a weakness! I just had to keep reminding myself I was there for them."

Despite their physical prowess and strength, Wayne said no training they could have done before the race could have prepared them for the varied tasks that awaited them.

"It doesn't matter if you're the strongest physically, if you're the smartest person, it doesn't matter what you're good at, there's still going to be something in the race that you're not good at. It was crazy. It was all crazy."

Aside from winning the race, Stan and Wayne hoped to show a different side to bodybuilders, debunking some of the stereotypes.

"I think once everyone gave us a chance and got to know us, we tried to change the mould of people's perceptions about bodybuilders and I think we managed to do that to a degree... not with directions, don't worry about that."

