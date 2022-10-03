‘I Let Down My Partner’: Favourites Pako And Mori’s Heartbreaking End To The Amazing Race

Pako and Mori had become a dominant force in The Amazing Race Australia, rarely slipping past fourth place, they had earned their spot in the finale. But on Monday night, they came up against an insurmountable challenge.

Teams had to climb Optus Stadium in Perth, dangle above the ground upside-down and memorise the words for the six seasons in the Noongar language. Though he made an attempt to push through, Mori’s phobia of heights began to kick in, and it became apparent that this was a challenge even his husband couldn’t help him overcome at this stage.

“When you’re in that situation and there’s been no preparation to overcome a phobia,” Mori told 10 Play, “it’s a complete culture shock. You think you can step up and do it but it’s a whole different experience.”

Watching as other teams arrived, complete the task and began heading to the Pit Stop, the pair realised they would have to take a time penalty, and began their journey to check in with Beau.

“I was defeated,” Mori continued. “I felt like I let down my family, my friends, the people that are going to watch and follow us, but most importantly I felt like crap because I let down my partner.

“The idea of going through weeks on end, putting yourself in really extreme situations that are out of your comfort zone and pushing through, my husband did so many things that were out of his comfort zone and I couldn’t do this one thing for him. It was a lot.”

“For me, as a partner, I didn’t know the extent of the phobia,” Pako said. “I can usually get him across the finish line, I’m his number one cheerleader. Some say cheerleader, some say I push,” he added as the pair laughed.

“I can usually push him across the finish line, so this is the one time I’ve never been able to do it, it sort of shook me as well because then I realised, holy crap this is actually a real fear and I’ve got to stop pushing.”

The pair admitted that they had both been anxious about reliving the moment as the episode crept closer to airing, saying that it had taken months for them to get over the way their time on the race came to an end.

“We were so consistent in the top,” Mori said, “if we were in the middle or closer to the back and it was our time… it wasn’t our time! I still don’t think it was our time and it’s taken us months to get over.”

“Don’t worry, I’m getting Mori trained up for his fear of heights just in case we get a call for All-Stars,” Pako joked.

“I like to consider this chapter one,” Mori added, “and the story still hasn’t ended. I’m going to be facing my fears bit by bit and the height [phobia] is soon going to be a thing of the past.”

Though their time on the race came to an end, the pair looked back at their triumphs and admitted they were quite shocked by how they managed to stay at the front of the pack.

“We just didn’t want to be the first team to go home,” Pako admitted, “and then about halfway through the season we were like ‘Holy sh*t, we’re always in the top two or three… we’re actually a really good team!’”

“Then we started hearing from the other teams like, ‘They’re a massive threat, they’re so consistent and are excellent at everything’” Mori agreed.

“We’ve never been a threat at anything!” Pako said, laughing.

“It was great to feel that,” Mori continued, “it was great to accomplish that as well and be real contenders.”

Throughout it all, the pair have been blown away by the amount of support and love they’ve received during the race.

“The fanbase we’ve generated is a lot of children and housewives,” Mori joked, “and we’re happy with that!”

“Maybe we’ll be the next Wiggles or something,” Pako added as the pair laughed again. “The pink Wiggles?”

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play