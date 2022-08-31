‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

It was a huge night for the racers as, in a world first, 18 teams arrived to the same checkpoint in Chefchaouen. Realising that the competition had doubled, everyone had their game faces on and no one wanted to be the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop.

Unfortunately for Jake and Holly, a snap decision to take a time penalty saw them arrive at the Pit Stop first, only to watch as every other team arrived and checked in after them. With just minutes to go in their penalty, Jake and Holly watched as their hope of staying in the race slipped away as the final team landed on the mat in front of Beau.

“We’ve had a pretty chaotic couple of years together,” Holly told 10 play following their elimination. “Coming out the other end of Jake’s cancer battle and struggling with a lot of things, it was very exciting to be able to take control and sign up to a challenge that we both wanted to do. Something we had been looking forward to for a long time.”

After the pair had been dating for a few months, Jake was in a serious motorbike accident and, as he rehabilitated from his injuries, was then diagnosed with throat cancer. Having pulled through, with Holly as his number one support and carer, the pair were ready to embrace everything The Amazing Race had to offer.

The first challenge all 18 teams had to tackle saw them attempt a Gnawa dance, twirling a tassel on top of a hat for 90 seconds each.

“I take responsibility, I was the one that wasn’t able to complete it, it was frustrating… I’m white, I’m not that good at dancing,” he said, laughing. Jake also had a spinal fusion from two years prior that he explained made it difficult to rotate his neck in a way that could keep the hat spinning.

“It’s like the one thing I’m not good at…spinning my head!”

Holly laughed adding, “It’s a chaotic experience, having to do this funky dance and taking it so seriously and it just not working out. Trying to angrily swing your head around in a circle for hours on end.”

“Well, we thought it was hours,” Jake added, “I think we were there for 48 minutes or something.”

Those 48 minutes were enough to make Jake and Holly worry about falling further and further behind the other teams.

“We just couldn’t get it,” Jake said, “we thought everyone was getting that much further ahead… we didn’t know what the penalty would be, but we figured we are so far behind.”

The pair decided to forfeit the challenge and take a time penalty, hoping to make up ground in future challenges. What they weren’t aware of was that the next challenge would see all 18 teams forced into the same challenge at the same time.

“In hindsight, we obviously did the wrong thing, but at the time we thought that was the best way to move forward,” Jake said.

“We made the best decision we could with the information we had,” Holly said. Jake jumped in adding, “Well, we made the worst decision.”

“Well, we tried,” Holly said as the pair laughed.

Knowing that they had the opportunity to fight their way from the bottom of the pack, Jake said the pair went to bed knowing they were ready to race their absolute hardest the next day.

“We wanted to be in that race more than anything, so any feelings of ‘we might not make it this leg’ were pretty intense. We were dead set on not coming last,” he explained.

And in a dream run, the pair were able to fight as hard as they could, working with fellow teams in challenges where they could and making it not only ahead of the pack, but to the Pit Stop as the very first team, only to watch their place in the race slip through their fingers due to the time penalty.

“Finding out there’s about a minute difference between us getting to move onto the next country or not was pretty gut-wrenching,” Holly said.

“There had already been two eliminations,” Jake added, “and in the past, there had been penalty rounds and stuff like that. We were just hoping there wasn’t going to be an elimination.

“When [Beau] got us to step back on it was tough. ‘You are eliminated’, he may as well have just reached to my heart and ripped it out of my chest,” he said.

“We definitely were not ready to let go at that point,” Holly agreed.

After their elimination, the pair held out hope the entire journey home that they might receive a call, that some unforeseen circumstance required them to come back into the race.

“For a good month or so we were like, ‘they might call us and get us back!’ We were really wanting to get back on,” Jake said.

“It was honestly like a few months of being really sad, just going through the emotional motions of it. It was like grieving a loss! We lost the opportunity… but it is what it is, and we can move on,” he added.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how we went,” Holly said. “It definitely made us closer and I’m so proud of how Jake went throughout this race. I’m so stoked with how we were able to support each other through it.”

And while the pair have finally accepted the brutal way they were eliminated from the race, they’re ready to pack their bags and do it all again as soon as the call comes through.

“If the opportunity ever came up to do an All Stars or something like that,” Jake said.

“We would be there in a heartbeat,” Holly responded.

“All over it, no questions asked,” Jake agreed.

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play