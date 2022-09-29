‘Emotional Whirlwind’: Chelsea And Jamus Eliminated At Their Second Virtual Pit Stop

Revealing that the pair were in the midst of a Virtual Pit Stop, and that all teams would continue racing without a rest, Chelsea and Jamus had to gather all their strength after convincing themselves they were out of the race.

Before they reached the Pit Stop, Chelsea had to confront her fears, diving into a sinkhole to retrieve a clue. Clearly overwhelmed, a tearful Chelsea plucked up the courage to continue the task and the pair — knowing they were in last place — began the long walk to find out their fate.

“I really thought to myself, if we didn’t have the kids I actually think I would have gotten out of that water because I was just so scared about what was going to eat me,” Chelsea told 10 Play. “Even though I knew there was nothing in there, as soon as my mind started to think the worst it almost took over.

“It was an emotional whirlwind,” Chelsea continued, “I was still very much upset. Jamus I think was upset too, even though I know he was keen to go home.”

“I was upset when we were walking back,” Jamus added, “We just knew that this was the time we were going to go home, and then Beau said it wasn’t. I was like, oh my gosh what’s happening?”

“We had conversations the whole way back, we were just chatting about how we were proud of each other, we had come this far and if this is the time, then this is the time,” Chelsea added.

“It wasn’t exactly a short walk back so we had all the time in the world,” Jamus joked, “it was emotional.”

Given a second chance, the pair said it was exactly what they needed, having felt like they hadn’t given it everything they had in their penultimate leg. “To have one last chance and keep racing, we literally gave this leg our all and so hitting the pit stop, we left it all out on the field and here we are.”

Having seen an post on Facebook for applications, Chelsea submitted one on a whim despite both her and Jamus not really knowing what to expect.

“I never know that there were other teams that were superfans of the show, I thought everyone was just like us,” Chelsea said. “For us, not knowing what we were doing and just going with the flow we were like oh, this is working for us!”

“We didn’t know what to expect and obviously just winging it every time and being in the middle of the pack, we were quite blessed to come sixth,” Jamus agreed.

The pair became famous in the race for their fiery clashes during challenges, but at the end of every leg, they were always each other’s biggest fans. Fans, meanwhile, have been less than favourable, forcing Chelsea to remove herself from fan pages online.

“I was sick of waking up daily, reading stuff about how people think I am, what type of person I am towards Jamus and all kinds of opinions that were really hurtful to read,” she explained.

“That’s not who we are, that’s not who I am. I’m sure if Jamus was with someone like that and we’d been together for 10 years… he’s not stupid, he wouldn’t stick with someone that’s like that.”

“It was pretty upsetting seeing some of the comments… She’s not like that in real life, just in front of the cameras,” Jamus joked. “Obviously in the heat of the moment you can’t control your feelings, but she’s not that person in real life.”

“You’re racing for $250,000,” Chelsea said, “you’re racing for two cars. Those are things that can change your life and you get mixed up in the emotions of the race. The stress and the competitive side of me definitely took over and, unfortunately, made me compete against the wrong person which was my teammate.”

Two people who are huge fans — especially during the leg where Chelsea and Jamus checked in first — are their children.

“Our daughter is so invested in this show, when she saw us win she was giving us a hug and kissing us she was so excited,” Jamus said.

“She told us that we can be her mum and dad again because, up until that moment in the race, she wanted Angel and Frankie to be her mum and dad,” Chelsea added as the pair laughed.

Despite everything the pair went through, they’re still undecided if they’d ever do something like The Amazing Race Australia again.

“We had this conversation last night and I said if they have another show like this I’m going back on the race and I am going to take notes from everything I’m learning about myself now and implementing it,” Chelsea said. “And Jaus said ‘No way I’m not going on a show with you again!’”

“I say that but, you know, if we ever did I think I would go on another show,” Jamus jumped in. “That’s how much I love this crazy girl.”

