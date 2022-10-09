The Amazing Race Australia

Register Your Interest For The Amazing Race Australia Season 4

Registrations for The Amazing Race Australia Season 4 are open.

If you want the opportunity to travel around the world on an adventure of a lifetime with your favourite person, register your interest in appearing on The Amazing Race Australia by entering your name and email at the link below and you will be notified when casting opens

Register your interest now

  • You need to be 18+

  • You need to be teams of two people

  • You must be fully vaccinated to travel

If you have any questions, check out the Frequently Asked Questions page or contact casting@eurekaproductions.com.au

The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The Final 3 Teams
The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The Final 3 Teams

