‘A Whole Lot Of Loss Hitting Me At Once’: Angel And Frankie Narrowly Miss The Win On The Amazing Race Australia 2022

One of the few teams to have competed in every leg of the Race this season, Angel and Frankie were massive threats from the outset.

“We weren’t surprised to get that far,” Angel admitted to 10 Play, “but we were grateful. We definitely knew we were capable of winning.”

“We went in strong,” Frankie agreed, “we went in confident.”

And while the pair managed to break into a slight lead ahead of Heath and Toni and Kelly and Georgia, a minor error saw them stumble at a pivotal point in the race. Ahead of a road block, teams had to pick up a bucket and spade from a hotel before heading to a nearby beach. There, they had to search 200 sandcastles for a single button.

But on their way to the beach, Angel and Frankie forgot to grab the bucket and spade, forcing them to turn back and costing them precious time.

Angel called it “a mistake that we’re forever going to live with”, adding that it was “the toughest thing knowing we missed a step”.

“The sandcastle challenge, it comes down to luck,” she continued, “it could have been the first castle you knocked down or it could have been the last and, for us, it was the last and we still couldn’t find it.”

The road block meant that only Frankie could search the sandcastles while Angel watched on helplessly.

“The longer we stood there and continued searching for the button, the more time Heath and Toni had to make mistakes and still be in the lead,” Frankie said.

“I think I was just putting so much pressure on myself because I’m the one doing the challenge and if I didn’t get it I let down our team. There were a whole lot of emotions going through my head at the same time,” he continued.

After finding their button in second place, the pair went on to the next challenge, then ripped open their final clue leading them to the very last pit stop of the race. At that point, Angel and Frankie realised Heath and Toni’s lead was enough to give them the win.

On the way to the pit stop, Angel put on a jumper that belonged to her dad who had passed away not long before the pair had started their journey on The Amazing Race.

“I had envisioned winning and making my dad proud and putting his jumper on and winning it for him,” Angel said. “Everything hit me at once. Losing dad and quitting my job to be on the show, then realising that we lost. It was just a flood of disappointment… it was just a whole lot of loss hitting me at once.”

“She had been going through a rough patch and to still continue in the Race at the time shows so much of a person and the individual she is,” Frankie added. “She had a reason for the Race and she was doing it for a special somebody. I know, we know now he would be really proud of her and her efforts throughout the race.”

“It took a long time to get over it,” Angel continued. “It took me a long time to realise I actually did make him proud. Even though I felt in that moment I had disappointed or let him down, I look back now and I’m like, he would have been proud regardless. He would have been proud if we came last,” she said, laughing.

“It was hard because we also have so many people we’re representing and so many people supporting us throughout the Race,” Frankie said. “To not be able to win at that time and to be in second place, I felt like we had disappointed everybody and there’s a whole lot of weight on our shoulders. I just wished we won.”

“We’re Christians and the Bible talks about God working all things together for good,” Angel said.

“I look back now and I'm like, you know what? God’s plan wasn’t for us to come first, it was for Heath and Toni to come first and for us to come second and he will still use that for good.”