'A Lot Of Them Really Surprised Me': Beau Ryan Takes Celebrities On A Race Around The World

Premiering on Wednesday, October 4 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play, The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition sees 11 teams of celebs and their loved ones embark on an epic race that will push them to their limits.

Standing at the helm once again is our host with the most, Beau Ryan, who'll be there to shepherd our celebs through various Road Blocks, Detours and the occasional heartbreak as one-by-one the last team to land on the Pit Stop will be eliminated.

Admitting that "every man and his dog" in the industry has been bragging about how well they'd perform on the show, Beau said he was thrilled that this season would see celebrities taking on the challenge. "Finally it's their moment, let's see what they're made of," he told 10 Play.

"I had a lot of people reach out to me when we announced it was a celebrity version. People from all walks of life, across everything I've ever done, reached out to me and I pretended I didn't read their message," he laughed.

From comedians to sporting legends, reality stars to music royalty, the eleven teams come from all walks of life and every corner of the world of sport and entertainment. While Beau usually finds himself getting attached to teams during regular seasons, he was already familiar with and close to some teams -- meaning he had to keep a bit of a safe distance.

"Every year I've got favourites, people that grow on you and people that don't, [and] I've always got a soft spot for the teams that really put everything into it," he said. "It might be luck or it might be their transport going in the wrong direction letting them down... teams that put in a lot of effort I've always got a soft spot for."

The cast this year includes Grant and Chezzi Denyer, Emma Watkins and her sister Hayley, Jana Pittman and her son Cor, Bec Judd and her sister Kate, "King" George Mladenov and his sister Pam, Harry Howsey and Teddy Briggs, Jackie and Ben Gillies, Alli and Angie Simpson, Peter Rowsthorn and his daughter Frankie, Dane Simpson and his dad Bow, and Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan.

Abandoning their creature comforts and lives of luxury, challenges were designed to really push teams to their limits and put them to the test.

"A lot of them really surprised me and challenged themselves in ways I didn't think they would, which shows how much their charities meant to them," Beau added.

"A lot of these people are professional entertainers who have been in the industry a long time... but this isn't a professional environment," Beau laughed. "This is an environment where we strip them back to basics, we take away a lot of the things they take for granted - like sleep, comfort, air conditioning - and really test them.

"It's good to see what they're made of, but it's also good to see a side of them you didn't know or expect."

While the celebrities add a very different dynamic, Beau also said this season ups the ante with some of the conditions teams have to battle like weather and language barriers adding, "There are hostile environments in every episode."

As for any celebs Beau hoped would take on the challenge he suggested his radio mates Kyle and Jackie O would make the perfect team. "[Jackie] always said she wants to do it, she and Kyle would be the perfect couple but I don't think we have the budget," he joked.

"And any of the rugby league blokes, every single person I played NRL with reckons they'd be good at it... which means they definitely wouldn't be."

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition premieres Wednesday, October 4 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play