‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

For the first time in The Amazing Race Australia history, twenty teams of two would be competing for their chance at the grand prize and all the glory that comes with being the first team to cross the final pit stop mat.

Unfortunately for Paul and Rachel, their time in the race was over almost as fast as it began.

During the first leg of the race, the dad and daughter team struggled. But they refused to give up. Managing to claw their way back into the middle of the pack, before being confronted by an intense stunt challenge.

The first road block of the season required teams to select one member to complete the challenge before knowing what the task entailed. Selecting Rachel to perform the road block, the duo arrived at the famous Atlas Studios in Morocco where she had to be wrapped up in bandages like a mummy, walk across hot coals, carry a spear across a narrow beam, leap through rings of fire and finally run through a brick wall.

The pair decided to instead take a 30-minute penalty, causing them to once again fall to the back of the pack.

“[It’s] very hard to know where you are, everyone thinks they’re the last at all times, so when you get to a challenge and realise there’s only three people in front, that boosts your confidence a little,” Rachel told 10 play.

“The first challenge we had we knew we were the last ones to leave,” Paul added, “but when we left the second challenge we were the third ones to leave… so it was ups and downs.”

When they took the time penalty, the pair did not know how many more challenges lay ahead of them before the first pit stop. Paul admits that they knew they weren’t going to make up the time, “But we pushed on regardless.”

One of the last challenges before the pit stop required teams to solve a riddle. But many with solid leads struggled to figure out the correct answer to the riddle, causing a bit of a traffic jam.

“I think there were four teams still left at the riddle when we arrived, and we actually smashed through that very quickly,” Rachel said adding, “the things we were good at we were really, really good at. It was the other things we weren’t so good at!”

Despite being the first team eliminated, Rachel said she was still extremely proud even to have made it on the show at all.

“There are so many people that applied, there were like 60,000 applications I think which is 120,000 people. So just to get on the show is a big achievement, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that we went out so fast.”

“That was disappointing indeed,” Paul added.

“We would love to do it again, and stay longer!” Rachel continued. “We’d love to have an opportunity to do it again… If I get over some mental health challenges, I think we would have been really good at it.”

Peter agreed, adding, “Everyone thinks it’s easy, don’t they? Everyone thinks it’s easy and I’m sure there’ll be people going ‘I could have done that’, but when you’re actually there it’s a different story.

“We’ve talked about it a number of times,” he continued, “about how we’d do it again. It’s crazy, but it’s a great concept and I think it’s the most level of all reality shows. I think everyone’s got a chance.”

“It’s a bit of luck, a bit of skill,” Rachel agreed. “It’s just disappointing we didn’t get to last longer.”

“We move on for another day!” Paul said.

