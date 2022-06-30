In The 48 Hour Destination, Flight Centre consultant Greer Gardiner travels to some of the best destinations around the world. But there’s a catch, she’s only given herself 48 hours to experience everything she can. With the help of a local expert, in each episode Greer explores the destination highlights and unearths hidden gems to inspire travel.

In Season Two, Greer visits 14 brand new destinations, from tropical beaches to iconic European cities, plus a two-day cruise and a California road trip. Season two returns to Channel Ten on Saturday July 21 at 1pm with Greer taking on the thrilling city of Las Vegas and the desert landscapes of Nevada in episode one.