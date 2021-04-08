Shows
Territory Cops
Unseen: Car-Jack
Crime
Details
The dog squad are called to an abandoned vehicle
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Extras
Credits
Web Extras
3 mins
3 mins
Unseen: Happy Crash
Officers are called to a two vehicle crash with reports of the drivers fighting with each other
3 mins
Extended: ACPO Profile
Aboriginal Community Police Officers talk about their experiences
2 mins
Unseen: Dog Squad
A simulated two-dog attack
2 mins
Unseen: Trident Tucker Talk
Territory Cops meets MasterChef
2 mins
Extended: Mitchell Street Streaker
One of the many characters of Darwin
2 mins
Unseen: Knuckey Street
Nature sometimes calls at the wrong time
2 mins
Backstory: Sarah Hutchinson
Get to know Remote Sergeant Sarah "Hutchy" Hutchinson
2 mins
Backstory: Josh Staveley
Get to know Constable Josh "Stav" Staveley
3 mins
Backstory: Brett Geranios
Get to know Senior Constable Brett Geranios
Articles
Get To Know The Territory Cops
We got to know some of the cops working for the Northern Territory Police Force and found out just what it takes to be a Territory Cop.
Season 3
