Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) - S3 Ep. 11
PG
|
Kids
Details
Add to my Shows
Share
22 mins
S3 Ep. 16 - Clash Of The Mutanimals
The Shredder kidnaps and experiments on the Mighty Mutanimals.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 15 - The Noxious Avenger
A new mutant called Muckman starts to gain notoriety as NYC's "Monster Hero".
22 mins
S3 Ep. 14 - Casey Jones Vs. The Underworld
Casey Jones thinks he can take on the criminal underworld on his own, but he soon finds himself in over his head.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 13 - Battle For New York Part 2
While the Mighty Mutanimals lay siege to TCRI, the Turtles must brave the bizarre world of Dimension X to save the enslaved people of New York.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 12 - Battle For New York Part 1
Leo doesn't trust Slash when he emerges leading a team called the "Mighty Mutanimals".
22 mins
S3 Ep. 11 - The Pig And The Rhino
22 mins
S3 Ep. 10 - Serpent Hunt
As the Turtles search for Karai, they have to deal with a city filled with Kraangdroids as well as Zeck and Steranko, who hunt Karai for their own means.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 9 - Return To New York
Return to New York: The Turtles return to the city to search for Splinter, only to find that the city is overrun with Kraang.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 8 - Vision Quest
Leo takes the Turtles to train in the woods in an advanced ninja ritual where they must overcome their weaknesses and face their greatest enemies in order to become true ninja.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 7 - Eyes Of The Chimera
When Casey, Raph, Mikey and Donnie are captured by a new mutant, both April and Leo must overcome disabilities in order to save them.
