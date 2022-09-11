Sign in to watch this video
Teen Mom - S4 Ep. 4
Reality
Air Date: Mon 19 Sep 2022Expires: in 7 days
Catelynn and Tyler attend their high school graduation. Maci considers joining Ryan's family vacation. Farrah has to deal with overbearing parents. In rehab, Amber expects a visit from Gary and Leah.
Season 4
About the Show
A follow-up to the MTV series `16 and Pregnant', `Teen Mom' chronicles the challenges teenagers Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn face in their first years of motherhood, including such things as graduating from high school, relationships, getting a job, beginning college and moving out on their own. Oh, and raising their first child.