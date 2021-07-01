Sign in to watch this video
The Gold Logie
Sport
Air Date: Thu 1 Jul 2021
Only the A-Listers for this week's episode of Teams on 10. Gold Logie winner and Network 10 royalty Waleed Aly joins the couch to discuss whether the Richmond dynasty is over, Patrick Cripps beams in fresh off a Carlton win and monster deal, and Nick and Dyl scrap the lockdown league for a golfing adventure! It's AFL Footy done fun!
