Brownlow Night
PG | Sport

Air Date: Thu 15 Apr 2021

It's Brownlow night for Teams on 10 this week, as the boys catch up with 2018 Brownlow Medallist and Hawthorn FC superstar Tom Mitchell! Steph heads east to Woori Yallock to catch up with one of the meanest ruckman of yester-year for our Icon 'Iconic' Moment, and a Furphy Prize winner is announced. It's AFL Footy done Fun – proudly brought to you by Furphy.

Season 2021