Rory Laird
Sport
Air Date: Wed 16 Sep 2020
Mr Consistent Rory Laird joins the boys, Quartermain Cup goes retro, and is Dyl on the TV Trade table. It's AFL Footy done Fun.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Season 2020