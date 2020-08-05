Sign in to watch this video
Nick Hind
Sport
Air Date: Wed 5 Aug 2020
There's a buzz in the studio as the boys chat to a key member of the Saints' Mosquito Fleet - Nick Hind. Also, The original mature-age rookie John Stevens talks all things from goals and baggy jeans, to unheard Tony Lockett stories. It's AFL footy done fun!
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Season 2020