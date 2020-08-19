Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Jy Simpkin and Stephen Quartermain
Sport
Air Date: Thu 20 Aug 2020
Teams on 10 catches up with North Melbourne FC Star Jy Simpkin, Nick and Dyl take their tray challenge competition to new levels, and the godfather of 10 News First ruffles a few feathers on Twitter. It's AFL Footy done fun.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020