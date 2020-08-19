Teams On 10

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Jy Simpkin and Stephen Quartermain
PG | Sport

Air Date: Thu 20 Aug 2020

Teams on 10 catches up with North Melbourne FC Star Jy Simpkin, Nick and Dyl take their tray challenge competition to new levels, and the godfather of 10 News First ruffles a few feathers on Twitter. It's AFL Footy done fun.

Episodes
ScheduleHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2020