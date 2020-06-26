Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Jasper Pittard
Sport
Air Date: Fri 26 Jun 2020
The quirky and thoughtful defender has no trouble expressing himself on and off the field, and he truly believes North Melbourne Football Club has helped turn his life around.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020