Teams On 10

Hayden Crozier
PG | Sport

Air Date: Wed 2 Sep 2020

The boys are joined by Western Bulldogs defender Hayden Crozier, Dyl's guide to dominating a night game at the Gabba, and the Quartermain Cup takes a nasty turn. It's AFL footy done fun.

Season 2020