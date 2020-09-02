Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Hayden Crozier
Sport
Air Date: Wed 2 Sep 2020
The boys are joined by Western Bulldogs defender Hayden Crozier, Dyl's guide to dominating a night game at the Gabba, and the Quartermain Cup takes a nasty turn. It's AFL footy done fun.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020