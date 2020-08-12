Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Gryan Miers
Sport
Air Date: Wed 12 Aug 2020
The boys chat to the dreadlocked Geelong FC cat Gryan Miers. Also, a number 1 draft pick gives the career savers the tick of approval, and premiership hawk into the Two’s Twos. It’s AFL footy done fun.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020