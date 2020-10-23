Teams On 10

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Grand Final Special
PG | Sport

Air Date: Fri 23 Oct 2020

A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!

Episodes
ScheduleHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2020