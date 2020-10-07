Sign in to watch this video
Denis Pagan
Sport
Air Date: Wed 7 Oct 2020
Two-time premiership coach Denis Pagan weighs in on the finals, the Quartermain Cup gets a taste of NBA, and Nick uncovers an old school coaching Bible. It's AFL footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB.
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Season 2020