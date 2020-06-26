Sign in to watch this video
Dayne Beams
Sport
Air Date: Fri 26 Jun 2020
While most AFL players are brushing up their skills in the hope of returning to action, Collingwood Football Club premiership player Dayne Beams continues to brush up on his artwork.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
Season 2020