Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Sport
Air Date: Wed 30 Sep 2020
Dyl's favourite player and Port Adelaide FC All-Australian Darcy Byrne-Jones joins the show, an important stats chat and some brain-straining trivia for the Quartermain Cup. It's AFL Footy done fun.
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020