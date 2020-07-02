Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Charlie Dixon, Merv Keane and Gavin Wanganeen
Sport
Air Date: Thu 2 Jul 2020
What do a current Port player, a Richmond champion and a Bombers Brownlow medallist all have in common? They're joining Nick Butler and Dylan Buckley for this week's episode of Teams On 10
Episodes
Season 2020, Episode 27
A huge Grand Final special packed full of superstars. Dustin Fletcher, Anthony Koutoufides, Alastair Clarkson and Mike Brady all join the show, plus Kane Lambert and Brandon Parfitt from the hub - and we find out who finally wins the Quartermain Cup! It's AFL Footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2020