Brayden Maynard
PG | Sport

Air Date: Wed 23 Sep 2020

Tough Collingwood Football Club magpie Brayden Maynard joins Nick and Dyl. Plus a Table Tennis tussle for Quartermain Cup and some brutal exit meetings for the teams that missed the finals. It's AFL Footy done fun.

Season 2020