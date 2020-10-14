Teams On 10

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Angus Brayshaw and Wayne Schwass
PG | Sport

Air Date: Wed 14 Oct 2020

Injured Dees superstar Angus Brayshaw gives his Grand Final prediction, a powerful premiership story from Wayne Schwass, and the Quartermain Cup goes Robin Hood. It's AFL footy done fun, proudly partnered by NAB!

Episodes
ScheduleHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2020