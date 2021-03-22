Teams On 10 Schedule

Teams On 10

Dylan Buckley and Nick Butler bring AFL footy back to Network 10, taking the game's biggest stars to some weird and wonderful new places. Join the boys each week as they discuss the game’s hottest topics in a way only they know how.

Combining  a wealth of State League experience, Nick and Dyl bring a cheeky new perspective to the AFL world with their fun and quirky new ways to talk about the game we all love.

It’s a show more about connection than perfection and it’s always entertaining.

Catch new episodes each Wednesday evening on 10 Sport Facebook and 10 play.

Date

Episode

Watch

Catch-Up
17 Mar Round 1 10 play and Facebook Watch 
8 Apr Round 2 10 play and Facebook Watch
15 Apr Round 3 10 play and Facebook Watch 
22 Apr Round 4 10 play and Facebook Watch
29 Apr Round 5 10 play and Facebook Watch
6 May Round 6 10 play and Facebook
13 May Round 7 10 play and Facebook
20 May Round 8 10 play and Facebook
27 May Round 9 10 play and Facebook
3 Jun Round 10 10 play and Facebook
10 Jun Round 11 10 play and Facebook
17 Jun Round 12 10 play and Facebook
24 Jun Round 13 10 play and Facebook
1 Jul Round 14 10 play and Facebook
8 Jul Round 15 10 play and Facebook
15 Jul Round 16 10 play and Facebook
22 Jul Round 17 10 play and Facebook
29 Jul Round 18 10 play and Facebook
5 Aug Round 19 10 play and Facebook
12 Aug Round 20 10 play and Facebook
19 Aug Round 21 10 play and Facebook
26 Aug Round 22 10 play and Facebook
2 Sep Round 23 10 play and Facebook
9 Sep Round 24 10 play and Facebook
16 Sep Round 25 10 play and Facebook
23 Sep Round 26 10 play and Facebook
30 Sep Round 27 10 play and Facebook
