Teams On 10 Schedule

Dylan Buckley and Nick Butler bring AFL footy back to Network 10, taking the game's biggest stars to some weird and wonderful new places. Join the boys each week as they discuss the game’s hottest topics in a way only they know how.
Combining a wealth of State League experience, Nick and Dyl bring a cheeky new perspective to the AFL world with their fun and quirky new ways to talk about the game we all love.
It’s a show more about connection than perfection and it’s always entertaining.
Catch new episodes each Wednesday evening on 10 Sport Facebook and 10 play.
|
Date
|
Episode
|
Watch
|
Catch-Up
|17 Mar
|Round 1
|10 play and Facebook
|Watch
|8 Apr
|Round 2
|10 play and Facebook
|Watch
|15 Apr
|Round 3
|10 play and Facebook
|Watch
|22 Apr
|Round 4
|10 play and Facebook
|Watch
|29 Apr
|Round 5
|10 play and Facebook
|Watch
|6 May
|Round 6
|10 play and Facebook
|13 May
|Round 7
|10 play and Facebook
|20 May
|Round 8
|10 play and Facebook
|27 May
|Round 9
|10 play and Facebook
|3 Jun
|Round 10
|10 play and Facebook
|10 Jun
|Round 11
|10 play and Facebook
|17 Jun
|Round 12
|10 play and Facebook
|24 Jun
|Round 13
|10 play and Facebook
|1 Jul
|Round 14
|10 play and Facebook
|8 Jul
|Round 15
|10 play and Facebook
|15 Jul
|Round 16
|10 play and Facebook
|22 Jul
|Round 17
|10 play and Facebook
|29 Jul
|Round 18
|10 play and Facebook
|5 Aug
|Round 19
|10 play and Facebook
|12 Aug
|Round 20
|10 play and Facebook
|19 Aug
|Round 21
|10 play and Facebook
|26 Aug
|Round 22
|10 play and Facebook
|2 Sep
|Round 23
|10 play and Facebook
|9 Sep
|Round 24
|10 play and Facebook
|16 Sep
|Round 25
|10 play and Facebook
|23 Sep
|Round 26
|10 play and Facebook
|30 Sep
|Round 27
|10 play and Facebook