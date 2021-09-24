Sign in to watch this video
Grand Final
Sport
Air Date: Fri 24 Sep 2021
Teams on 10 Celebrates its final episode of another hugely successful year! With a superstar line up and an iconic Surprise, Nick and Dylan get Bigger, Better and Weirder… one more time, ahead of a huge Grand Final. It’s AFL Footy Done fun!
About the Show
Dylan Buckley and Nick Butler bring AFL footy back to Network 10, taking the game's biggest stars to some weird and wonderful new places. Join the boys each week as they discuss the game’s hottest topics in a way only they know how.
Combining a wealth of State League experience, Nick and Dyl bring a cheeky new perspective to the AFL world with their fun and quirky new ways to talk about the game we all love.
It’s a show more about connection than perfection and it’s always entertaining.