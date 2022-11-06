Team Umizoomi - S4 Ep. 7

Episodes
S4 Ep. 8 - Robo Tools
The Team's friend, Travis and his mum are on their way to his soccer game when their car gets a flat tire. It's up to Team Umizoomi to get to Travis' tire fixed in time for his game.
S4 Ep. 7 - Little Panda Joe
A baby panda named Little Joe is missing from the Panda House! Milli, Geo and Bot set out to find him and take him back home to his mom and dad.
S4 Ep. 6 - Gloopy Fly Home
Team Umizoomi finds a little alien named Gloopy. Gloopy wants to go home, but his spaceship is missing the star crystals that make it fly. The Team helps Gloopy find the missing crystals.
S4 Ep. 5 - Umicops
The chief of police calls the UmiCops to catch the 12 Stinkbugs who are on the loose and causing a stink wherever they go.
S4 Ep. 4 - The Sunshine Fairy
The Team meet a Sunshine Fairy called Sunny, who has the power of the sun. But, when a jealous gnome steals her sunshine power, it's up to the Team to help her get it back!
S4 Ep. 3 - Umicar's Birthday Present
Today is UmiCar's birthday party and everyone's having a fantastic time. But, when The TroubleMakers crash the party and steal UmiCar's birthday present, the chase is on to get the present back.
S4 Ep. 2 - City Of Lost Penguins
Milli, Geo and Bot are at the Zoo visiting the baby penguins. But the Troublemakers are back! They use their Trouble Ray to release the 50 baby penguins all over Umi City!